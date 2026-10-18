Dana White has finally hinted at a reason behind Farid Basharat’s UFC exit. Despite winning all seven of his Octagon appearances, the undefeated bantamweight was not offered a new contract and was released by the promotion recently.

“I mean, this isn't the first time this has happened. And either guys aren't good to deal with or the matchmakers don't want to deal with them, which could be turning down fights or whatever the reasoning is,” White explained.

White hinted at several outcomes behind the exit but did not specify an exact reason. He noted that the UFC has previously parted ways with fighters after their contracts expired, even if they had good records. Additionally, the UFC CEO suggested that some fighters may be difficult for matchmakers to work with or may turn down proposed bouts.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference of UFC Edmonton (UFC Fight Night 291) on Oct. 17, Dana White was questioned about Farid Basharat not getting a new contract.

However, White did not specifically say that Basharat refused fights, nor has he confirmed why the promotion chose not to renew his contract.

“If you're 16-0 with seven wins in the UFC and don't get re-signed, there's definitely a reason,” White said.

Basharat, who has a perfect 16-0 professional record, completed his UFC contract with a unanimous decision victory over John Garza at UFC 329 in July. He had earned his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.

The 29-year-old had climbed his way into the top 10 of the UFC bantamweight rankings. With all these achievements, the decision not to re-sign him came as a surprise not only to Farid but to the public as well.

Farid Basharat Defends His UFC Record and Responds to Exit

Basharat confirmed his UFC exit via an Instagram post on Oct. 15. He expressed disappointment with the promotion’s decision. He also dismissed rumours that suggested his lack of finishes was one of the reasons behind his exit.

“I always turned up and fought regardless of injuries and weight deficits,” Basharat wrote. “And I always asked for the toughest opponent to get me closer to the title. But my departure clearly has nothing to do with my fighting capabilities.”

The Afghan-born fighter also shunned the idea that he had been turning down matchups, claiming that he never turned down fights during his entire UFC run. He previously explained that after the Garza bout he expected discussions about a new deal, but no one reached out to him.

Earlier, Farid Basharat also criticised the UFC for promoting blood and finishes over high-level fighting. He warned that this could hurt the sport’s credibility.