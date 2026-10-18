Dana White Has a Hilarious Reaction to Sean Strickland Getting Into Canada

Dana White couldn’t help but laugh at Sean Strickland’s successful entry into Canada, delivering a hilarious reaction to the UFC star’s latest travel update.

Among all the fighters on the roster, middleweight champion Sean Strickland might be the most controversial. He speaks on just about every topic, from religion to politics, and he has never held back an opinion when he felt like sharing one. Now he is in Canada, and the UFC boss Dana White says he is shocked to see him there.

Dana White Questions Canada’s Border Security After Sean Strickland’s Arrival

Strickland has been in the country for a little while now. In the past, though, he sharply criticized Canadian politics, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and local social policies during a media session, and it drew plenty of attention.

That history is what had White stunned. He couldn't believe Canada let Strickland in, and said that if Strickland can get across the border, anybody can. In his words, “How the hell did you guys even let him in this country. If he can get in here, anybody can.”