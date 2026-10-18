Dana White Has a Hilarious Reaction to Sean Strickland Getting Into Canada
Dana White couldn’t help but laugh at Sean Strickland’s successful entry into Canada, delivering a hilarious reaction to the UFC star’s latest travel update.
Among all the fighters on the roster, middleweight champion Sean Strickland might be the most controversial. He speaks on just about every topic, from religion to politics, and he has never held back an opinion when he felt like sharing one. Now he is in Canada, and the UFC boss Dana White says he is shocked to see him there.
Dana White Questions Canada’s Border Security After Sean Strickland’s Arrival
Strickland has been in the country for a little while now. In the past, though, he sharply criticized Canadian politics, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and local social policies during a media session, and it drew plenty of attention.
That history is what had White stunned. He couldn't believe Canada let Strickland in, and said that if Strickland can get across the border, anybody can. In his words, “How the hell did you guys even let him in this country. If he can get in here, anybody can.”
Strickland has often spoken badly about Canada. He has called it a "dirty liberal country" and said it has gone to s**t. In his view, the country has too many government rules and doesn't give people enough freedom.
He has also criticized its gun laws and limits on free speech. Before fighting in Canada, he joked on social media, "Well Canada time to bring you all some freedom," as if he were there to teach Canadians a lesson about freedom.
Sean Strickland Backs Alberta’s Fight for Freedom in Fiery Speech
Strickland spoke in Alberta and made a point of showing support for the people there. He called Canadians his brothers and sisters and said their Freedom Convoy protest had inspired Americans. He also went after the Canadian government over its treatment of protesters, high taxes and limits on free speech.
He told the crowd they no longer had to sit around and hope for change. In his view, they had a chance to make it happen and take their freedom back. He closed his speech with, "Godspeed. Freedom to Alberta." The middleweight champion has always been very pro-freedom and always has thoughts on the geo politics. Now it will be interesting to see how the Canadian citizen takes it.