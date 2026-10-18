NEW Farid Basharat Warns UFC’s Obsession With Finishes Could ‘Delegitimize the Sport’

Farid Basharat (Image Credits: Imago)

Farid Basharat has criticized the UFC’s growing emphasis on finishes, warning that prioritizing knockouts and submissions over technical excellence could ultimately undermine MMA’s credibility as a sport.

The UFC has been facing criticism over fighter pay, with several fighters speaking out about their earnings. Sean Strickland recently slammed the promotion over the issue, and the UFC has also been cutting multiple fighters from its roster. Well-known name Michael ‘Venom’ Page was one of those let go, and now an undefeated fighter in Farid Basharat has also been removed. Basharat has since spoken out, warning that the UFC is cutting fighters simply because they lack finishes on their record. Farid Basharat Slams UFC For Promoting Blood And Knockouts Over High-Level Fighting Farid Basharat has criticized the UFC for pushing fans to care more about blood and quick finishes than actual fighting skills. He feels even low-level fights get attention as long as there is a knockout or a bloody finish. During a recent video, the 29-year-old said,

“I think the company, the UFC, is manufacturing a fan base that doesn't appreciate good-quality fighting. Even if it's a mismatch, even if it's a low-level fight, as long as there's blood, as long as it's a first-round finish, we're happy.” Basharat believes this approach might bring good ratings in the short term but could hurt the sport in the long run. For him, watching the best fighters compete against each other is what makes MMA truly entertaining. Dana White has also addressed the issue at a recent press conference. Dana White Hints At Hidden Reason Behind UFC Cutting Undefeated Farid Basharat Dana White has hinted that there is more to the UFC's decision not to re-sign Farid Basharat. Despite Basharat holding a 16-0 record with seven UFC wins, White suggested there must be a reason behind the decision. “If you're 16-0 with seven wins in the UFC and don't get re-signed, there's definitely a reason,” White said at a recent press conference. However, he didn't reveal exactly why the promotion chose not to renew his contract, only saying there are a number of factors that go into cutting a fighter. Fans, meanwhile, continue to hope for high-level matchmaking and the best fights possible inside the Octagon.