UFC heavyweight contender Johnny Walker has opened up about his complicated relationship with his younger half-brother, Valter Walker.

Earlier this week, Johnny Walker appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and admitted that the relationship between the two could be much better if Valter showed more respect to his mother and wife.

Both share a father but have different mothers. Johnny grew up away from Valter after their dad left his mother to start another family, though he still visited his younger brother on holidays and some weekends.

Johnny is now coming off a third-round TKO win over Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Vegas 124, which made it two wins since he moved up to heavyweight. Valter, meanwhile, sits at No. 11 in the same division with a 16-1 record. However, despite fighting in the same weight class, the two are not as close as MMA fans might think.

According to Johnny, the family feud started after his win over Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai in August 2025. He said:

“Since the China fight, he said so many bad things about my mom and my wife online... What he did in the past hurts people’s hearts. My mom is very religious. He said online that his dad f***ed my mom.”

That wasn’t the only comment that crossed the line and hurt his family. Johnny also claimed that Valter made a remark that his wife would cheat on him if he lost in China and offered to fight him with each other’s wives at stake and even mocked his son’s head.

Even though it's been nearly six months since Valter stopped trash talking his brother. Still, the family has not moved on yet. Johnny added:

“My brother can’t come to my house in Vegas because my wife doesn’t want him here... I don’t know when my mom and my wife will forgive him.”

Check out Johnny Walker’s comments below:

Johnny Walker Still Wants His Brother Back in His Life

Despite the bad blood, the 34-year-old made it known that he will never share the octagon with “The Clean Monster.” He believes Valter is a good man at heart who just needs some discipline. Johnny said:

“I know he’s an idiot and just has a bad sense of humor, but I hope he grows up a little bit. I love him, bro. I want to be close to him. I miss having my brother close to me.”

Johnny would also like to run a seminar at Valter’s gym in Moscow one day, but he is holding off for now because it would upset his mother and wife.

The message did not go unnoticed. Valter, who once called Johnny “the guy who made me a fighter," responded to a post Helwani shared on X. He wrote:

“Love you, Johnny. Thanks for all you do for me, for my life.”

For now, Johnny plans to take some time off after picking up two heavyweight wins in just over a month. However, he is open to stepping in as a back up if Ciryl Gane or Josh Hokit pull out of their heavyweight title fight at UFC 334 this weekend.