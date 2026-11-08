Johnny Walker solidified his status as a UFC heavyweight with an exciting TKO finish over Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Walker pocketed the first round of the encounter with his leg-kick-heavy attack. Nevertheless, his cardio looked visibly depleted in the second round, as Cortes-Acosta connected a higher percentage of his strikes. Some of them visibly hurt Walker, leaving him partially dazed, but the Brazilian didn't give up and continued trying to create opportunities for his unconventional strikes.

Walker took a significant risk by accepting the UFC Vegas 124 main event encounter against a heavy-handed striker like Cortes-Acosta on just a week's notice. However, his light heavyweight-like agility came in handy inside the octagon, as Walker evaded most of his opponent's haymakers with his movement, which could have easily taken his lights out.

Johnny Walker made another statement about his worth as a heavyweight at UFC Vegas 124, as the former light heavyweight contender earned his second straight victory in the division. Walker went on to finish his regular heavyweight opponent, Waldo Cortes-Acosta , in the third round of the UFC Vegas 124 main event with an unexpected head kick that sent the Meta Apex crowd into a frenzy.

After ending the second round on his back, Walker started the third with the same strategy: circling the octagon to evade strikes and land one whenever he saw a chance. At the 2:20 mark, he found an opening and fired a head kick that landed clean on the target. While 'Salsa Boy' threw another trike after absorbing it, he started retreating on wobbly legs as its effect kicked in.

Sensing the opportunity, Walker followed his prey and sent him crashing to the canvas with a right hook while running at him. While the Brazilian also went for some grounded shots to seal the deal, referee Jason Herzog stepped in to separate the fighters and end the encounter in Walker's favor.

JOHNNY WALKER JUST KNOCKED OUT WALDO CORTES-ACOSTA HOLY SH*T WHAT A FIGHT 😭 #UFCVegas124 https://t.co/lWsgQk8PVe — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 8, 2026

Walker has suffered multiple KO and TKO defeats in his light heavyweight journey, which has often raised questions about the strength of his chin. Nevertheless, the Brazilian's performance against Cortes-Acosta showed he isn't the same man he was. Despite evading most of his opponent's vicious strikes, Walker absorbed quite a few of them, but his chin didn't give up like before.

The light heavyweight-turned heavyweight highlighted this feat during his octagon interview with Michael Bisping to silence those who doubted his durability.

Walker said, "Fu*k everybody who said I have no chin. I just took the best shots of a heavyweight now, clean, on my fuc*ing chin. Who don't have a chin now? I proved you that. Next time, I'm not gonna let them touch my chin. This was just to prove you."

While Walker clarified that he wants a title shot after this victory, he made sure to respect his "buddy," Alexander Volkov's, contention, who cornered him for the fight. With Volkov allegedly being the next in line for a heavyweight title shot after the UFC 334 heavyweight title fight, Walker demanded a shot at the gold after Volkov's turn.

However, given that several fighters hesitate to fight their training partners professionally, Walker might be wishing that Volkov doesn't capture the title before his turn. Otherwise, he might have to hurt his "buddy" inside the octagon to fulfill his ultimate goal.