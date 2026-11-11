Josh Hokit explains that his controversial persona in the UFC comes from not wanting to look back and regret holding anything back.

He has become so controversial that UFC president Dana White has publicly admitted that he dislikes his antics. Hokit’s Octagon interview following his UFC White House victory was also edited before being uploaded on YouTube after he made comments about the First Lady of the United States.

Hokit embraces a character built around his bandana, polarized sunglasses, and unapologetic way of speaking, regardless of whether people like it or not.

Josh Hokit has become a prominent name in the MMA world, not just because of his undefeated 10-0 record, but also because of the things he says on the mic.

However, none of this has stopped him so far. Thanks to his mindset and performances, the former NFL player is now one step closer to UFC gold.

Josh Hokit on His Persona

Before his UFC career, Josh Hokit was a national-level wrestler. He later entered the NFL as a fullback. However, when his football career didn’t work out, Hokit turned to MMA. He remained undefeated during his time in LFA and Bellator.

With a 5-0 professional record, Hokit earned a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9. He has been unstoppable in the UFC ever since.

Hokit has picked up wins over Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes. Looking at his journey, one thing is clear: Hokit never stopped pushing forward, even after facing setbacks in his previous ventures before making it to the UFC.

He explained this mindset of never giving up and refusing to bring anything less than his best to the table during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

“I'm going off gut instinct with this whole thing. Something was telling me from the beginning that something needed to be done. Whether it's outrageous or not, I'm not gonna play it safe. When I'm on my deathbed, I'm gonna look back and regret that I didn't go harder,” Hokit said.

“That's all I'm doing right now. I'm just going hard, throwing shit at the wall, and it is what it is. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there, but then slowly learn from everything you do,” Hokit added.

Josh Hokit will now face heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 this Saturday inside Madison Square Garden. The American star has managed to turn all eyes towards him, and now it remains to be seen whether he can deliver inside the Octagon.