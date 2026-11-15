Despite losing his undefeated streak to Ciryl Gane in a record-setting UFC 334 war, Josh Hokit promised future heavyweight gold and warned critics not to count him out.

Although Hokit ended up losing his 10-fight unbeaten streak to the Frenchman, pushing the champion to the limit in just his fifth UFC bout keeps his name firmly in the title picture. It also gave him plenty of confidence to fire back at his critics after the final horn.

But "The Incredible Hok" pushed a relentless pace from the opening bell that forced Gane to dig deep into his championship reserves in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit turned the UFC 334 main event at Madison Square Garden into one of the best fights of the year in any weight class. The Frenchman landed 237 significant strikes and set a new UFC heavyweight record that surpassed Hokit's own previous mark.

Josh Hokit Vows to Become UFC Champion After Ciryl Gane Decision

After the fight, Hokit treated the loss as a lesson in endurance and character, said he would not lose hope and promised to win the title one day. He also warned that anyone who piles on while he is down will pay for it.

"I will rejoice in my suffering. Suffering builds endurance. Endurance builds character, and character builds hope. I will never lose hope. I will be champion one day, and you guys can kick me while I'm down. I'll still break your f---- leg," Hokit said.

His words matched his fighting style. After losing round 1 to Gane, "The Incredible Hok" answered by working the body and took the next two rounds, even wobbling the champion with a flurry of punches.

Gane, however, caught a second wind in the fourth round. As Hokit drained his gas tank, Gane landed crisp and short punches. The Frenchman ultimately outlanded Hokit 237-146 in significant strikes, and the judges scored it three rounds to two for the champion.

The 25-minute war took a heavy toll on both men. Right after the final bell, neither Hokit nor Gane appeared at the post-fight press conference because both were transported to a local New York hospital for precautionary CT scans of their heads and faces.

MMA reporter Mike Bohn shared the update from UFC PR on X, noting that the promotion had not released further details on specific injuries.

Both fighters spent the early morning hours in the hospital, and Hokit posted a photo from his room at 5 a.m. At the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White changed his tune on the challenger. White had criticized Hokit's trash talk in the past, including remarks Hokit made at the White House event in June. After UFC 334, White admitted that Hokit's stock went up and said he fought the right game plan against a much bigger champion.

Both of them also took home an extra $100,000 after the bout was named Fight of the Night, giving Hokit a lucrative consolation prize and undeniable credibility heading into his next heavyweight matchup.







