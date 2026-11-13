Josh Hokit crossed every personal line at Thursday's UFC 334 press conference by targeting Ciryl Gane's mother and flipping off Alex Pereira in front of a rowdy New York crowd.

Just one day earlier at Wednesday's UFC 334 Media Day, Gane brushed off Hokit's trash talk, even joking that he would gladly call his mother himself if the challenger had something to say to her.

His explosive personality and outlandish antics were on full display during Thursday's pre-fight press conference at Madison Square Garden, where Hokit didn't just take shots at his opponent. He also dragged former two-division champion Alex Pereira right into the crossfire.

Josh Hokit stands inches away from the biggest glory of his UFC career, with a heavyweight title shot against Ciryl Gane waiting on Saturday night. As fight week reaches its boiling point in New York City, the undefeated 28-year-old appears determined to cross every personal line with his unapologetic way of speaking.

By Thursday's pre-fight press conference, Hokit was ready to take him up on that offer. He entered the stage wearing goggles, a neck pad, and a protective cup.

This rare appearance was a perfect jab at Gane's history of accidental fouls, which immediately put the New York crowd on the American's side. Then Hokit turned the arena against the champion with an explicit chant before throwing Gane's own words right back in his face.

"I want you to yell at the top of your lungs 'F--- Ciryl Gane' on three!" Hokit shouted. "Hey Ciryl, how's your mom doing? Get on FaceTime, I don't give a f---. You know what I'm saying?"

The Frenchman, however, did not react, but Hokit didn't stop. He sent a message to the rest of the heavyweight division and to anyone who questioned how the former NFL player earned his title shot so early, after just four UFC wins.

"F--- the division," Hokit said. "F--- Ciryl Gane. It's the end of this man's career. Ciryl Gane, say goodbye to your career."

Josh Hokit Flips Off Alex Pereira, Brushes Off Dana White's Criticism

Hokit also couldn't resist targeting another major threat to his heavyweight throne sitting right in the front row. Former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight champion Alex Pereira was in attendance to support teammate Yousri Belgaroui, who fights Caio Borralho at MSG.

"Poatan" will face No. 4-ranked Sergei Pavlovich in a five-round clash at UFC 335 next month, a bout expected to decide the next heavyweight title challenger. Having already spent weeks blasting Pereira and campaigning for a future showdown, Hokit stood up the moment the Brazilian took his seat, raised his middle finger, and spoke to him directly.

"I'm going to chama on his mama," Hokit said. "He ain't going to do s--- about it. F--- you."

UFC CEO Dana White was also on hand and admitted he isn't a fan of Hokit's polarizing antics. However, Hokit didn't seem bothered by White's comments at all. Instead, he insisted that White cares most about exciting fights and added, "All the shenanigans aside, I'm the one in this division putting on good fights."

Gane, meanwhile, stayed true to his fight-week stance that when he can take Hokit out with his fists, there is no reason to waste energy on unnecessary trash talk. Either way, Saturday's UFC 334 main event promises plenty of fireworks when the cage door closes.





