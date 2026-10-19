Movsar Evloev believes fans with technical MMA knowledge do not care if a fight ends via knockouts or bloody finishes.

Evloev was recently asked in an interview about fighters who were removed from the UFC despite being undefeated, with the discussion focusing on whether a lack of finishes can become a problem for fighters who continue to win without finishes.

Evloev will challenge champion Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 333 on Oct. 24 in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the biggest fight of his career, he explained why he believes finishes are not the only way to put on a commendable performance.

The undefeated contender feels that these fans may be one of the reasons he remains in the UFC, despite winning all ten of his fights in the octagon by decision.

The Russian spoke his mind, giving his own record as an example, noting that he has zero finishes in the UFC so far but is still competing for a championship.

“I have zero finish in UFC, but I’m still in UFC and I’m fighting for the title,” Evloev said.

The top contender also added that winning is not the only thing that matters; fighters can also earn appreciation by showcasing their skills and putting up a good and entertaining fight.

“To show good fight also important. So, even you have no finish, you can show good fight, you know, exciting fight like you can show the beauty of wrestling,” he explained.

Evloev also dismissed the idea that MMA fans only want to see blood and spectacular finishes. However, he strongly believes that there are many fans who understand the technical side of the game and appreciate what fighters bring to the Octagon beyond knockouts.

“There is not just fans of MMA who just waiting like blood and something crazy. There is so many good fans who knows MMA and they understand and maybe because of them I’m still in UFC,” he added.

Alexander Volkanovski on why Movsar Evloev does not get love from fans

A lack of finishes is one major reason Movsar Evloev took so long to secure a title shot despite his impressive record. However, Alexander Volkanovski appreciates his skills and has described the Russian as a high-level fighter, adding that he enjoys watching him compete although Evloev may not be a fan-favorite. He told MMA Junkie:

"I mean, look, for me, I get it at the same time. Like, I understand the sport. I understand why it took him a while to get the title shot. I understand why he might not be a fan favorite with that. But for me, like, I appreciate skill, so I don't mind his fighting style. Like, I actually enjoy his fights. Like, I can enjoy, you know, any of his fights; if I see good skill, I appreciate it. And he definitely is skillful. But again, it's not maybe the most fan-favorite style. So, I understand why he doesn't get much love."