NEW Patricio Pitbull sets eyes on Lerone Murphy as next opponent: ‘I’m the one that makes sense now’ Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Patricio Pitbull IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

The former Bellator champ believes he is the perfect opponent for Murphy as both fighters try to inch closer to a UFC featherweight title shot.

Patricio Pitbull wants a fight with Lerone Murphy and has explained why he believes the matchup makes sense. The Brazilian’s callout to Murphy came on X after Alexander Volkanovski’s win over Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 that made the featherweight division more interesting. Murphy has been talking about getting a title shot, but Pitbull wants to fight him first. He believes he is the right opponent for Murphy right now, especially with several other fighters unavailable or coming off losses. Pitbull on Why He Wants to Fight Murphy Pitbull said some featherweights are injured, coming off losses or already scheduled to fight elsewhere. "Of the top 15, Evloev just lost, Lopes, Costa and Ortega moved up, Sterling is fighting Vallejos, Jean is waiting for the title shot. Yair and Allen are injured, Zalal, Garcia and Onama are coming off losses, and you beat Pico. I’m the one that makes sense now. Let’s get it done"

His point was obvious. He wants Murphy to stop shopping around and agree to fight him. Murphy suffered his first career loss to Evloev in March, ending an 18-fight unbeaten run. Before that, he had knocked out Aaron Pico in the first round. A win over Pitbull could help him get back into the title race. Pitbull Is on a Win Streak Pitbull has something to work with as well. He returned to the win column after losing to Aaron Pico earlier this year by knocking out Doo Ho Choi in the first round at UFC 331 in September. The Brazilian built his name in Bellator, winning titles at both featherweight and lightweight. Now he is aiming to make a bigger impression in the UFC, and a win over Murphy would be a huge step in the right direction. And Murphy would have his own challenge in the fight. Pitbull is a veteran at the top level and a win over him would see Murphy move back up the division. Will Murphy Take the fight? There is no confirmed fight yet and Murphy hasn’t publicly accepted Pitbull’s callout. Pitbull has been clear on his intentions, though. He thinks he is the right opponent and wants to prove it in the Octagon. Now it’s up to Murphy and the UFC to make the call on whether the fight takes place.