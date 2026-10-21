Merab Dvalishvili says the toughest part of cutting weight for UFC 333 is still to come, with 5 more kg to lose to reach 135 lbs.

Merab Dvalishvili has already lost 7 kilos and has to lose 5 more to make championship weight. Losing 7 kilos was easy, but the second stage of the weight cut will be tough, according to the 35-year-old.

"The Machine" won his first fight with Yan in March 2023 by unanimous decision. However, the Russian fighter reclaimed the belt by unanimous decision at UFC 323. Now, Dvalishvili has to do whatever it takes to get back the lost glory.

Dvalishvili will rematch champion Petr Yan for the bantamweight title this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 333 on Oct. 24 at Etihad Arena.



"Hello everyone. Today is Wednesday, and two more days left until make weight. As you see, weight's going down. I cut already seven kilos and five kilos left. This five kilo will be tough. As you see, I'm already skinny. Yeah. Yeah, there is no more fat. Just...I still drink water, a little bit. From today, no more water, just maybe sip water and a little bit food. And lots of sweat. But life is good. Ah. Let's go, baby. Life is good.Yeah."

This update comes two days ahead of UFC 333 weigh-ins.



Trilogy Bout and Merab Dvalishvili’s Mindset

At media day, the ex-champ made it clear that the title is secondary in this fight.

“I’m really excited for the fight with Petr Yan. The title is secondary. I’m thinking just for the fight and enjoy,” he said. “I always want to fight the best guy in my weight class… win this fight means everything for me, and then the belt will come automatically.”

He admitted that the first bout with "No Mercy" felt more personal but said he is a different person now.

“Right now I’m a different person, different stage… If I lose, it’s a loss. Of course it’s possible. Petr is a dangerous guy… but I’m not going to kill myself this time.”

The Georgian also revealed he is approaching the trilogy with a new game plan.

“I’m not really focused on takedowns. I have a different strategy… It’s going to be domination this time, but different. I can’t wait to show everyone and raise my hand.”

The 35-year-old used the 10-month layoff productively. He competed in freestyle wrestling for Real American Freestyle, is building a private gym in his Las Vegas yard, and will open another gym in Georgia on November 23 for professional fighters.

“Once the fight was announced, I found peace. I had a great training camp, and I am ready. Life is good.”