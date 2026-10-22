TJ Dillashaw’s comeback speculation grows after Bear Degidio asks which weight class the former UFC champion should fight in.

Degidio shared the post on Instagram, tagging Dillashaw and asking, “What weight class should he fight?” The question has naturally prompted discussion about where the former champion could compete if he decides to return to the Octagon.

Although the question doesn’t explicitly say Dillashaw is gearing up for a fight, it has certainly sparked chatter about a potential comeback.

T.J. Dillashaw's possible return to the MMA scene is making waves again after a recent social media post by Bear Degidio, host of the JAXXON Podcast. The post features the former UFC Bantamweight Champion and asks fans which weight class he should compete in if he makes another run.

T.J. Dillashaw made quite a name for himself in the bantamweight division, where he clinched the UFC championship title not just once, but twice. He even took a shot at the flyweight title, stepping up to face Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night 143 in January 2019, but unfortunately, that fight ended in a first-round TKO loss for him.

However, his fighting career has been interrupted by significant setbacks, including a serious shoulder injury that contributed to his eventual retirement announcement in December 2022.

Could Dillashaw Make Another Run in the UFC?

T.J. Dillashaw is undeniably one of the standout fighters in the history of the UFC bantamweight division, boasting impressive wins against big names like Cody Garbrandt and Renan Barao. A return would raise questions about his physical condition, competitive ambitions, and the division that would be the best fit for him.

Bantamweight seems like the most natural choice, especially considering his championship legacy at 135 pounds. On the other hand, moving down to flyweight would mean returning to a division where he had some tough times making weight.

For now, Degidio’s post raises more questions than answers about a potential return. Until Dillashaw makes a public statement about his plans, any talk of him stepping back into the octagon is purely speculative.