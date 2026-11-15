The UFC president heaps praise on Josh Hokit for his ‘incredible’ fighting ability after his five-round war against Ciryl Gane.

Dana White also had plenty of praise for the American heavyweight after the bout.

However, fans and pundits couldn’t stop talking about Hokit’s performance inside the cage despite the loss. Hokit vs. Gane earned the Fight of the Night bonus, but that wasn’t all.

Ciryl Gane retained his heavyweight title against Josh Hokit via unanimous decision at UFC 334 inside Madison Square Garden in New York on November 14.

Dana White Praises Josh Hokit After Ciryl Gane War

The UFC boss isn’t particularly fond of Josh Hokit’s antics on the mic. However, he has consistently praised the American heavyweight’s fighting ability.

Previously, White defended the UFC’s decision to give Hokit a title shot, revealing that the promotion had matched him against some of its best contenders, but he kept coming out on top.

Now, White has praised Hokit’s strong chin and incredible cardio. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the UFC president had nothing but good words for his performance.

“I had my issues with Hokit. Think about this tonight too. Hokit’s first 5-round main event, and he went 5 hard crazy rounds,” White said.

“The guy got unbelievable chin, unstoppable cardio. I give him nothing but respect for the fight he fought tonight. It was incredible,” White added.

Hokit Claimed He Had Vision Problem After Gane’s Eyepoke

In the opening round of the fight, Ciryl Gane poked Hokit in the left eye. Hokit immediately brought the incident to referee Marc Goddard’s attention. However, the fight continued.

Following the bout, Hokit took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the eye poke. In the caption, he wrote, “I saw triple the whole fight…but f**k it.”

Despite the vision problem, Hokit completed all five rounds and kept the fans on their feet. Gane maintained his distance, constantly circling while landing strikes on Hokit. His performance ultimately earned him the nod from all three judges.