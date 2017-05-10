BFL 50 most memorable moments – #8

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

8. Second most active

When it comes to most active fighters in the BFL cage there are a number that come to mind. But we will go with the second most active for this piece and leave you hanging a little bit for the most active for a future moment.

The man known as ‘Mitey’ Micah Brakefield has graced the Battlefield cage an impressive 12 times. He fought at BFL 4, BFL 6, BFL 8, BFL 9, BFL 10, BFL 12, BFL 19, BFL 21, BFL 24, BFL 25, BFL 33 and BFL 34.

He holds a 7-5 record inside the BFL cage in both amateur and pro fights. As a professional fighter, Brakefield holds a 6-7 record, with six of those fights happening inside the BFL cage.

At BFL 9 Brakefield captured the amateur middleweight championship, when he knocked out Justin Lansing just 25-seconds into the first round of their match-up. He went on to defend that title once at BFL 12 against Jer Kornelsen.

The 28-year-old even tested the waters at heavyweight when he took on former amateur champion Adam Santos at BFL 11. That fight did not go his way, but it proved that Brakefield would not turn down any fight offered to him.

The always exciting Titan MMA product has won all of his pro fights by submission. This has led to Brakefield’s most recent venture — the grappling super-fight scene.

In January, he made his way down to Portland to compete on Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground 3 (SUG3) event and did not disappoint. Brakefield was able to finish his opponent Lee Flores in just over 30-seconds with a flying triangle off the cage.

With that performance, he was invited back to Portland for SUG4 on May 14. He will take on highly decorated Australian black belt Craig Jones.

Check out Micah’s flashy highlight reel below.

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7