Paulo Costa just put his own hilarious twist on Khabib Nurmagomedov's infamous quote while reacting to the Usman vs. Merab brawl.

Leave it to Paulo Costa to turn a chaotic hotel brawl into internet comedy. Following Wednesday’s violent altercation in Abu Dhabi involving former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and PFL lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov, Costa jumped on social media to troll the Dagestani contingent using one of their own camp’s most famous catchphrases.

The incident unfolded inside a hotel lobby ahead of this weekend’s Real American Freestyle (RAF) event. Viral footage captured Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili from behind during an interview before slapping him, sparking a massive melee between Nurmagomedov’s entourage and Dvalishvili alongside his friend. Dvalishvili later posted videos showing a bloodied face and cuts, alleging that the group jumped them while security held him back. Local authorities subsequently summoned and detained multiple individuals for questioning.

Costa, who shares a well-documented friendship with Dvalishvili stemming from their viral food-theft skits at the UFC Performance Institute, wasted no time firing back. Flipping the Dagestani wrestling meme made famous by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, “two to three years in Dagestan and forget,” Costa offered his own legal prescription on X: "2.3 years in prision and forget."