Years after Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves, his rivalry with Conor McGregor still sets the gold standard for fight week drama. During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan and lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett revisited the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 229 in October 2018.

For Rogan, nothing in promotional history tops the moment Nurmagomedov stepped onto the scale wearing his signature white papakha amid a hostile, pro-McGregor crowd in Las Vegas. Instead of getting rattled by the deafening boos, the Dagestani champion grabbed the microphone and delivered a calm promise.

"The greatest f---ing weigh-in ever," Rogan recalled. "Khabib when he fought Conor, all the Irish were there, and Khabib has the crazy hat on, he goes, 'I’m gonna smash your boy.' Khabib has this big smile on his face, 'Tomorrow night I’m gonna smash your boy.'"