Khabib Nurmagomedov warns fighters not to push their career past 35, to allow younger players to make their mark and also to protect themselves.

When former undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from mixed martial arts with a 29-0 record, he did so at just 32 years old, a rare exit strategy in a sport where combatants notoriously hang on far too long. For the UFC Hall of Famer, competing into your late 30s isn't just a risky gamble; it's a guaranteed toll on your future quality of life. Nurmagomedov issued a blunt warning to fighters clinging to active competition past age 35, urging them to step aside for the younger generation before physical damage becomes permanent.

"When you reach 35, leave the sport for young guys," Nurmagomedov warned. "Because when you become 35 and don't finish somebody, somebody gonna finish you. After 35, you're never gonna be the same. You pass your prime."

For Nurmagomedov, the primary danger lies in chasing paychecks at the expense of long-term physical health.