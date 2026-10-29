Khabib Nurmagomedov Warns Fighters: Hanging On Past 35 Will Cost You Your Health
Khabib Nurmagomedov warns fighters not to push their career past 35, to allow younger players to make their mark and also to protect themselves.
When former undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from mixed martial arts with a 29-0 record, he did so at just 32 years old, a rare exit strategy in a sport where combatants notoriously hang on far too long. For the UFC Hall of Famer, competing into your late 30s isn't just a risky gamble; it's a guaranteed toll on your future quality of life. Nurmagomedov issued a blunt warning to fighters clinging to active competition past age 35, urging them to step aside for the younger generation before physical damage becomes permanent.
"When you reach 35, leave the sport for young guys," Nurmagomedov warned. "Because when you become 35 and don't finish somebody, somebody gonna finish you. After 35, you're never gonna be the same. You pass your prime."
For Nurmagomedov, the primary danger lies in chasing paychecks at the expense of long-term physical health.
"You will fight only for money," he said. "You will lose your health, worry about your health, worry about your life after 40 to 70. Can you imagine fighting only for money, but they knock you out 10 times?"
Defying the Eagle's Timeline
That strict philosophy creates a compelling dynamic for his primary protégé, fellow UFC champion Islam Makhachev. Holding a stellar 29-1 professional record, Makhachev is rapidly approaching that 35-year boundary himself. While Makhachev has stated he will listen if his longtime mentor tells him it is time to hang up the gloves, the dominant champion has also outlined active plans that could stretch past Khabib’s rigid timeline.
Makhachev candidly admits he no longer has a decade left inside the cage, but maintaining world-class championship form makes walking away early a complex choice. Whether Makhachev follows Nurmagomedov's advice to the letter or chooses to defy it, "The Eagle's" warning remains a stark reality check for every veteran in the sport: Father Time is undefeated, and no fight purse is worth a compromised life after 40.