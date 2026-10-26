The two UFC lightweights watched Barcelona play Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou with Tsarukyan posting a picture of their meeting.

Arman Tsarukyan and Khabib Nurmagomedov took a break from MMA to catch one of the biggest games in football together.The pair were in Barcelona on Sunday to see Real Madrid play Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou. Tsarukyan later posted a photo with the former UFC lightweight champion on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their meeting.There was plenty for the two to enjoy too, especially if they were rooting for Madrid. Real Madrid won 2-1, with Kylian Mbappe getting both goals.

Arman Tsarukyan typed "Doesn't matter if it's in the cage or on the field . The competition never ends . Barcelona will get it back "

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Tsarukyan appeared to be backing Barcelona, while Khabib seemed to be supporting Real Madrid — making the El Clasico a little more interesting for the two UFC stars.