Arman Tsarukyan runs into Khabib Nurmagomedov at El Clasico in Barcelona
The two UFC lightweights watched Barcelona play Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou with Tsarukyan posting a picture of their meeting.
Arman Tsarukyan and Khabib Nurmagomedov took a break from MMA to catch one of the biggest games in football together.The pair were in Barcelona on Sunday to see Real Madrid play Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou. Tsarukyan later posted a photo with the former UFC lightweight champion on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their meeting.There was plenty for the two to enjoy too, especially if they were rooting for Madrid. Real Madrid won 2-1, with Kylian Mbappe getting both goals.
Arman Tsarukyan typed "Doesn't matter if it's in the cage or on the field . The competition never ends . Barcelona will get it back "
Fighters Picking Sides in La Liga Rivalry
Tsarukyan appeared to be backing Barcelona, while Khabib seemed to be supporting Real Madrid — making the El Clasico a little more interesting for the two UFC stars.
The post immediately pointed out the two fighters watching the match together. Khabib retired from MMA in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29-0 while Tsarukyan continues his quest to become the UFC lightweight champion.
Real Madrid Have The Last Laugh
Mbappe opened the scoring for Madrid in the 41st minute, and they went on to win the match. Barcelona equalised after the break through Raphinha but Mbappe struck late to seal a 2-1 victory.
It was an opportunity for Tsarukyan to soak up a big football match with one of the biggest names in MMA. Madrid won the game and in a cheeky message he told Barcelona fans they'll have to wait until the next Clasico for their revenge.