Paddy Pimblett does not think Merab Dvalishvili's high takedown numbers are effective when compared to the likes of Islam Makhachev

In mixed martial arts, high takedown numbers often steal headlines, but UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett does not like the hype around chain-wrestling volume.

While fans routinely marvel at former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili’s relentless pace, Pimblett sees a major flaw in racking up double-digit takedowns without keeping opponents grounded. "I don't think that's something that should be celebrated, cuz it shows that your control is not good enough to keep him down," Pimblett said. "That means he got up 17 times. That's not a good stat."

To back up his point, the Liverpool native pointed to welterweight champion Islam Makhachev’s dominant title performance against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. Rather than exhausting himself with dozens of entries, Makhachev went a perfect 4-for-4 on takedowns and logged more than 19 minutes of top control. As Pimblett put it, Makhachev "took him down five times" and simply "didn't need any more."