Paddy Pimblett Explains Why Islam Makhachev’s Control Beats Merab Dvalishvili’s Volume
Paddy Pimblett does not think Merab Dvalishvili's high takedown numbers are effective when compared to the likes of Islam Makhachev
In mixed martial arts, high takedown numbers often steal headlines, but UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett does not like the hype around chain-wrestling volume.
While fans routinely marvel at former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili’s relentless pace, Pimblett sees a major flaw in racking up double-digit takedowns without keeping opponents grounded. "I don't think that's something that should be celebrated, cuz it shows that your control is not good enough to keep him down," Pimblett said. "That means he got up 17 times. That's not a good stat."
To back up his point, the Liverpool native pointed to welterweight champion Islam Makhachev’s dominant title performance against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. Rather than exhausting himself with dozens of entries, Makhachev went a perfect 4-for-4 on takedowns and logged more than 19 minutes of top control. As Pimblett put it, Makhachev "took him down five times" and simply "didn't need any more."
Quality Over Quantity
Dvalishvili’s recent trilogy clash with Petr Yan at UFC 333 proves Pimblett’s theory right. Dvalishvili shattered his own UFC record by shooting a staggering 58 takedowns, yet he only completed five of them. Even when "The Machine" managed to drag Yan down early, he couldn't keep him there or turn those positions into meaningful damage.
Yan repeatedly popped back up, stuffed 53 attempts and outclassed Dvalishvili on the feet to retain his bantamweight belt via unanimous decision. Former champion T.J. Dillashaw even noted afterward that Dvalishvili’s reliance on pure shot volume leaves openings when opponents refuse to stay down.
Makhachev operates on the exact opposite end of the grappling spectrum. When the Dagestani fighter puts someone on the mat, the round essentially ends right there. His heavy hip pressure and suffocating top game drain opponents of their energy and will, making escapes nearly impossible.
Pimblett, who recently bounced back from a title loss to Justin Gaethje by submitting Benoit Saint Denis in 52 seconds at UFC 329, knows a thing or two about making grappling count. In his eyes, holding a fighter down once beats taking them down 20 times.