Aaron Pico says the mindset that once pushed him to finish fights quickly was getting him into trouble. Ahead of UFC 333, he wants to show he can trust his skills without forcing the action.

Pico’s need to be humbled was not about his conduct outside the cage. He drew a distinction between personality and his approach to fighting:

Aaron Pico has never lacked the urge to push a fight forward. The harder lesson, he says, has been knowing when that instinct works against him. Ahead of his third UFC appearance, the featherweight contender reflected on how he adjusted after a knockout loss in his debut and a more measured win in his second outing. He meets Losene Keita at UFC 333 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

“I needed to humble myself in the way that I fought. I was fighting too out of control. When I went into a fight, the mindset was, ‘I just want to get this thing over with.’ I wanted to do what I had to do to get the win and go home.”

Aaron Pico admits he needed his fighting style "humbled" ahead of #UFC333: "When I say I needed to be humbled, it's not about how I walked or carried myself. I was fighting too out of control. The mindset was to get this thing over. … Now I want to enjoy and cook the fight." https://t.co/b5mvYDjh0B — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 21, 2026

He said his earlier instinct was to finish bouts as quickly as possible, a mindset that could leave him fighting out of control. That problem surfaced in his UFC debut against Lerone Murphy, when Pico was stopped after finding early success. He says the lesson was not to abandon aggression, but to manage it.

Against Patricio Pitbull, Pico earned his first UFC win by unanimous decision, showing he could get the result without forcing an early finish.

Pico Wants to “Cook” the Fight Against Losene Keita

He offered a simple description of the change he wants to make:

“I’ve switched the mindset, and now I want to enjoy and cook the fight.”

🚨| Arnold Allen is OUT. Aaron Pico will now take on Losene Keita at #UFC333 on October 24th. https://t.co/I5J1gV83wb — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) September 18, 2026

The phrase is playful, but the aim is practical. Pico wants to draw on the different parts of his game and let exchanges develop, rather than treating every opening as a signal to empty the tank. He has said the old approach caused problems against higher-level opposition, and Losene Keita gives him an immediate test of the change.

Keita is coming off a first-round knockout of Muhammad Naimov, so patience alone will not decide the matchup. Pico’s task is to stay measured without becoming passive: choose his moments and use his wrestling and striking when the situation calls for them. That is a tactical challenge, not a guarantee of what happens Saturday.

One fight cannot prove that Pico has permanently solved the problem. It can, however, show whether the shift he describes will hold up against another dangerous featherweight. For a fighter who once tried to force the finish, learning when to wait may matter as much as knowing when to attack.