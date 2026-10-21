NEW Losene Keita excited to face Aaron Pico at UFC 333 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Losene Keita eyes Lerone Murphy fight following his spectacular first-round KO. Imago

The Belgian fighter grew up watching Pico's highlights and jumped at the opportunity to face him on short notice this Saturday.

From This Article 1 . Losene Keita Grew Up Watching Aaron Pico

Losene Keita is looking forward to facing Aaron Pico at UFC 333 on Saturday. The Belgian had followed Pico's career before becoming a professional MMA fighter himself, and he is now getting the opportunity to share the Octagon with someone he once watched from afar. Keita also explained why he immediately accepted the matchup after Arnold Allen withdrew from the event due to health issues. Losene Keita Grew Up Watching Aaron Pico Keita has competed across several promotions throughout his career, but his knowledge of the sport was more limited when he first started training in MMA. During that period, Pico was one of the fighters who caught his attention, particularly because of his spectacular highlights in Bellator. "I'm one of the generation that started late with MMA," Keita told MMA Junkie. "When I started MMA, he was one of the guys I was watching. Because I was watching different promotions, I didn't know much about the UFC, Bellator. I actually wanted to fight in Bellator. For me, it was the greatest organization. I didn't know much about the organization because I just started MMA. Pico was one of the guys they were always promoting. He had his highlights, his crazy highlights. I'm like, 'Whoa, that guy is crazy.' Now I'm facing him."

Losene Keita Jumped at the Opportunity to Fight Aaron Pico The matchup came together on short notice after Allen withdrew from the event due to health issues. Aljamain Sterling also reportedly declined the opportunity, opening the door for Keita to face Pico. The Belgian had already expressed interest in fighting the winner of the originally scheduled matchup and did not hesitate when the UFC offered him the fight. "Directly, (I said), let's go," Keita said. "Because it was a fight I wanted after my fight in Paris. In the press conference, it was one of the fights I really wanted – against the winner. I understand if I don't get (Lerone) Murphy. I'm not going to get Murphy directly, (but) at least give me one fight in the top 15: the winner of Pico against Allen." Keita also expressed confidence in his ability to overcome adversity inside the Octagon. The Belgian emphasized that getting back to his feet has been one of his strongest attributes throughout his MMA career, and he intends to maintain that approach against Pico. "If there is something I'm really good at, it's standup – not only in the cage, but in life," Keita said. "Every time somebody gets me down, I'll always stand up in life and in the cage. It's one of my strongest points. People, don't forget: It's going to be my 20th professional fight right now. Nobody has taken me down and submitted me and beat me in an MMA fight and did it by standing. Zero times. Maybe I've gotten taken down sometimes, but I don't think too much. I always stand up. I always deliver."