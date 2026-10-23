Alexander Volkanovski claims no featherweight can beat him over 25 minutes as he prepares to defend his UFC title against undefeated Movsar Evloev at UFC 333.

“I just don’t think anyone can beat me for 25 minutes,” Volkanovski said, explaining why he believes Evloev’s usual approach will not work against him.

The Australian champion maintains his belief that Evloev's wrestling techniques will fail to strip him of his title because he holds the upper hand through his fighting experience and his defensive capabilities, and his power to select the location of each fight. Volkanovski has also predicted a finish rather than leaving the outcome to the judges.

Alexander Volkanovski firmly believes that no fighter in the UFC featherweight division can beat him over 25 minutes as he prepares to defend his title against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.

Volkanovski Confident He Can Shut Down Evloev’s Wrestling

Evloev enters the title fight undefeated at 20-0, with a strong grappling game that has helped him win all 10 of his UFC appearances. However, Volkanovski believes the challenger will face a different test against him.

“He does have a very well-rounded game, and he has a game where he can push for 25 minutes, and he can throw a lot of problems at you,” Volkanovski said. “But all of those problems that he can give most people, they are just not problems for me.”

The champion has repeatedly stressed that he intends to keep the contest standing. He believes Evloev will struggle to hold him down and will be forced to engage in the striking exchanges Volkanovski prefers.

“If he wants to try to take me down, come and try,” Volkanovski said. “But I’m going to be right there, in your face, putting hands on you.”

Volkanovski Predicts a Finish at UFC 333

Volkanovski has not merely backed himself to win; he expects to finish the undefeated challenger inside five rounds.

“I’m very confident in my skills and the fighter I still am,” he said. “I think I get my hand raised, and I think I can do it in pretty wild fashion. I believe I can get a finish.”

Volkanovski's confidence has developed from years of championship experience and battles that taught him to adapt against different styles and fighting techniques in the Octagon.

The Australian fighter has successfully defended his featherweight championship against top-level strikers and grapplers through his combination of foot movement, precise timing, and protective wrestling techniques that stop their attack power. He trusts his attributes will help him locate openings to finish the fight instead of entering another five-round battle against Evloev.

He also mentioned that Evloev preferred to win through points while he himself wanted to finish the fight before the final bell. Volkanovski plans to use his striking skills together with his ability to break free from grappling attempts to build his chances for success during the fight. The fighter believes he will triumph within five rounds, while he predicts viewers will debate whether he showed his absolute best performance during the fight.