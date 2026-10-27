NEW Aljamain Sterling Makes 10-10 Round Argument After Merab Dvalishvili’s Loss to Petr Yan at UFC 333 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Aljamain Sterling has lauded Petr Yan but says he would have preferred a 10–10 third round in Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3. [Image via UFC on X]

Aljamain Sterling believes a 10-10 third round in Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3 at UFC 333 would have been fairer and has given his two cents on why he thinks so.

This past weekend at UFC 333, when Dvalishvili faced current and two-time bantamweight champion Petr Yan for the third time inside the octagon, "The Machine" took control of the first two rounds by relentlessly shooting for takedowns, closing the distance, and landing strikes. His constant pressure gave Yan little time to read his movements, and therefore the Russian fighter had a real hard time finding his rhythm and dictating the pace. What Happened in Round Three of Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili III? In the third round, Dvalishvili started strong, but Yan stunned him with a liver kick late in the stanza, after which "The Machine" nearly screamed in pain and began to retreat. Yan sensed an opportunity and turned up the pressure. He nearly dropped Dvalishvili as he looked for a finish but failed to get one. However, this lone moment was enough for Yan to secure the round on all three judges' scorecards. Yan continued to inflict damage over the next two rounds, doing enough to win both. After 25 minutes, "No Mercy" secured a unanimous decision victory again to win the trilogy and retain his UFC bantamweight strap.



However, many fans have questioned whether Yan deserved to win the third round based on a single body kick with less than 50 seconds remaining. What about the rest of the round, when Dvalishvili largely controlled the action with his relentless pressure and wrestling? Does that not count?

What Aljamain Sterling Has to say About Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili III The former bantamweight champ has praised Yan for finishing the fight on a high note but admitted he would have preferred a 10-10 score in the third frame. "Funk Master" said: “Damage should score. But what happened to all the other damage? It was a great fight, a coin flip of a round for round three. I would have liked to see it go 10–10, but that’s never going to happen. And then the fight ends in a draw. Of course, Petr Yan ended the fight strong. Kudos to him. You could say the fight was trending in Petr Yan’s way. I agree. But that’s the way the decision went, and unfortunately we came up short.” Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below: Had the third round been scored 10-10, the fight would have ended in a draw, and Yan would have retained his title. However, in that case, Merab Dvalishvili would have a stronger case for another rematch. What the Stats Show: Who Landed More Significant Strikes in Round Three According to UFC Stats, Yan landed 24 of 44 significant strikes in the third round, while Dvalishvili connected with 31 of 78 attempts.



Although the statistics may not tell the whole story, Dvalishvili might have had a better chance of winning the third round had he absorbed the body shot from Petr Yan without visibly showing how much it hurt. That could have potentially changed the outcome of the fight.