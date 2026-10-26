Merab Dvalishvili says he is healthy and motivated, vows to return soon after UFC 333 Petr Yan loss.

Former bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili has finally broken his silence following his latest loss to Petr Yan at UFC 333.

After the fourth round, Dvalishvili began to show signs of fatigue. That is when Yan took over and punished him over the final 10 minutes to secure another unanimous decision victory and win the trilogy.

Dvalishvili also dictated the pace in the opening two rounds of UFC 333, relentlessly shooting for takedowns and keeping Yan on the back foot. He continued to perform well in the third round until Yan found his range and landed a flush body kick to Dvalishvili’s liver that visibly stunned "The Machine."

This past weekend at UFC 333 , Merab Dvalishvili had a chance to reclaim the bantamweight strap he lost to Petr Yan last year at UFC 323. "The Machine" got ample rest before the trilogy bout, made a smooth weight cut, and was in phenomenal shape on fight night.

Merab Dvalishvili’s Post-Loss Statement

The 35-year-old may have lost to Yan, but his spirit remains unbroken. Earlier today, on social media, Dvalishvili thanked the UFC, his fans, family, friends, team, and cornermen. Lastly, he vowed to return to the octagon soon to do what he loves to do. He wrote:

"Good day everyone! First and foremost I want to thank God for he has truly blessed me and I am grateful! Next I want to thank my cornermen @funkmasterMMA @DaveyGrantMMA @zviadlazishvili @bigwoodmma for their help and dedication. I am grateful for my Vegas teammates and training partners who always showed up and pushed me to great limits. Also big thanks to my New York team @MattSerraUFC and @TrainingDaywRay and all my New York / Long Island Boys !! Thank you to the @ufc for always giving me these opportunities! Last but certainly not least - my family, friends and fans - your support and love means the world to me !"

"I cannot wait to be back in that cage doing what I love to do ! I am healthy and motivated and will be back soon ! This Machine never breaks! See you all soon 🦾🦾❤️❤️"

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s post-loss statement below:

Nina Drama, Curtis Blaydes, Others React to Merab Dvalishvili's Post-Loss Statement

Merab Dvalishvili ’s post-loss statement caught the attention of many. Fans and close friends showed love and support for the 35-year-old.

Nina Marie Daniele commented:

"You are a living legend and an inspiration for so many! We all love you, Merabi 💪🏼♥️ Forever a Champ!"

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes added:

"Entertaining AF, will never not watch your fights bro"



