The Brazilian phenom isn't a huge fan favorite heading into the weekend bantamweight title clash against Kayla Harrison.

When the betting odds opened for the women's anticipated bantamweight bout, the American Top Team product started as a huge -300 favorite over Nunes' +247. The odds have clearly tightened since then, even though the UFC double champion still remains a dark horse.

Former bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes goes toe-to-toe against reigning champion Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. However, even before matters have reached Madison Square Garden, the Lioness' roar already seems to be waning.

It appears as though Kayla Harrison has already pulled off an upset before the fight even hit the Octagon.

FanDuel places Harrison at -192, while her opponent sits at +152. Only days before the rivalry truly hits the cage, the plot around the clash is definitely thickening.

Often regarded as one of the best female MMA fighters ever, Amanda Nunes holds the UFC record for the longest combined title reign in the featherweight and bantamweight divisions. With a legacy like hers, the odds may leave some fans scratching their heads.

However, 'The Lioness' hasn't exactly been active in the past few years. After an impressive unanimous decision over Irene Aldana at UFC 289, Nunes announced her retirement from pro MMA. Now, returning after over 3 years outside the competitive heat, the Brazilian must have acquired some ring rust.

However, it's not just Amanda Nunes who's not at her best ahead of the anticipated showdown.

Kayla Harrison Battles Severe Injury Setbacks Heading Into UFC 334

The historic women's bantamweight fight was supposed to have already gone down by January, on the UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett card. However, Kayla Harrison's injury had other plans.

The Olympic judoka suffered five herniated discs in her neck, causing severe nerve compression, arm numbness, and loss of strength. The debilitating issues forced Harrison to withdraw from the scheduled bout, as she underwent a two-level neck fusion surgery.

The rehab further delayed her return to action. The bantamweight champion even considered quitting the sport, as her comeback stood in uncertainty.

"There were a lot of moments where I kind of questioned if this was going to be possible, and if I needed to come to terms with the fact that I might be all done," Harrison had shared on the Ariel Helwani Show.

With both fighters returning from significant setbacks, the odds may tell one story. But whether Harrison can live up to her favorite status against a battle-tested legend remains to be seen.