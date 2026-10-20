Amanda Nunes is arguably the greatest women's fighter of all time, so it's only natural that she was asked who she thinks belongs on the WMMA Mt. Rushmore.

Amanda Nunes' legacy in women's MMA is arguably unmatched. Her accomplishments speak for themselves, so she has a few thoughts about who belongs on the WMMA Mt. Rushmore.

Amanda Nunes omits Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg

In a recent appearance on the Deep Waters podcast, Amanda Nunes was asked by UFC analyst Din Thomas about the four women she believes deserve to be on the women's MMA Mt. Rushmore. She first included herself, as she is the only two-division champion in UFC women's history, having held the 135-pound and 145-pound belts. Furthermore, she has beaten more champions than anyone else in the UFC women's divisions, while holding the record for the most UFC title wins amongst women, along with numerous other records that have many hailing her as the greatest women's fighter of all time.

The second fighter she named was former foe Valentina Shevchenko, the dominant former UFC women's flyweight champion, who is herself an all-time great. However, rather than immediately include the likes of Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg, she chose former UFC women's strawweight champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili instead, despite having mentioned Cyborg in passing moments prior (1:33:31):