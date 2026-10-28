Cris Cyborg accuses Claressa Shields of always looking for the easy way out
Cris Cyborg hasn't pulled any punches with her latest jab at women's boxing legend Claressa Shields, as she continues to fan the flames of their rivalry.
Cris Cyborg has no respect for how she believes Claressa Shields has navigated both her MMA and boxing careers, accusing the 'GWOAT' of always choosing the path of least resistance, while praising her own activity in boxing, where she has since become a world champion.
Cris Cyborg is keeping her feud with Claressa Shields alive
At one point, Cris Cyborg and Claressa Shields were friends. In fact, the 'GWOAT' had helped her prepare for her UFC 232 encounter with Amanda Nunes, to whom she lost the UFC women's featherweight title in a jaw-dropping first-round knockout. Unfortunately, the pair's friendship soured and now they're at each other's throats. Cyborg recently mocked Shields' MMA run in one of several swipes she has taken on social media. Now, she has, once again, criticized Shields' MMA career, while also claiming Shields has no genuine interest in challenging herself.
To further her point, Cyborg compared her rival's activity to her own, patting herself on the back for the seven professional boxing matches and one exhibition boxing match she has competed in while simultaneously competing in MMA.
"Claressa had her first MMA fight in 2021. She could be a solid purple or brown belt in BJJ by now. Claressa quit MMA because it was too hard and went back to boxing. Since returning to boxing @Claressashields has only had 8 boxing fights... the same amount of boxing fights I've had while being MMA world champion. She picks and chooses the easiest road possible."
Shields' MMA journey was brief, that much is true. She fought thrice under the PFL banner, winning twice and losing once to go 2-1. However, her truest passion has always been boxing, where she has authored a legacy as one of the greatest women's boxers of all time and arguably the greatest-ever. Unfortunately, Cyborg is of the opinion that once MMA proved too difficult, that she would not become a world champion in the PFL, Shields returned to her comfort zone inside the squared circle.
Cyborg's own time in the PFL has also since ended, as she fought out of her contract at PFL Tampa, defeating a game Ketlen Vieira via unanimous decision. In the post-fight interview, she called out both Kayla Harrison and Shields, the latter of whom she has been chasing for a boxing match for a while now. To the frustration of both women, the fight hasn't been booked due to conflicts over which division they'll fight in, along with the financial terms, and it seems like it'll stay that way for the foreseeable future.