Cris Cyborg hasn't pulled any punches with her latest jab at women's boxing legend Claressa Shields, as she continues to fan the flames of their rivalry.

Cris Cyborg has no respect for how she believes Claressa Shields has navigated both her MMA and boxing careers, accusing the 'GWOAT' of always choosing the path of least resistance, while praising her own activity in boxing, where she has since become a world champion.

Cris Cyborg is keeping her feud with Claressa Shields alive

At one point, Cris Cyborg and Claressa Shields were friends. In fact, the 'GWOAT' had helped her prepare for her UFC 232 encounter with Amanda Nunes, to whom she lost the UFC women's featherweight title in a jaw-dropping first-round knockout. Unfortunately, the pair's friendship soured and now they're at each other's throats. Cyborg recently mocked Shields' MMA run in one of several swipes she has taken on social media. Now, she has, once again, criticized Shields' MMA career, while also claiming Shields has no genuine interest in challenging herself.

To further her point, Cyborg compared her rival's activity to her own, patting herself on the back for the seven professional boxing matches and one exhibition boxing match she has competed in while simultaneously competing in MMA.