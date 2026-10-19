Cris Cyborg has reignited the fire of her longstanding feud with women's boxing legend Claressa Shields.

Cris Cyborg took a recent shot at Claressa Shields on social media, poking fun at the latter's rapping. It's the latest in a long line of jabs that both women have aimed at each other, though with zero signs of a boxing grudge match in the works.

Cris Cyborg dismisses Claressa Shields' rapping

The trash talk comes in response to an interview of Britton Hardin, DAZN's Head of Boxing. According to him, one of the ways to help boxing continue growing is by highlighting the fighters' interests outside of boxing. He argued that there are potential fans that could connect with a fighter's pursuit of a different craft, not knowing they're a boxer, which would then lead to them supporting said fighter by tuning in to their fights. Unfortunately for him, Cris Cyborg disagrees with the sentiment, at least regarding women's boxing GOAT Claressa Shields, who has a well-known interest in hip hop.

Shields has released several hip hop songs, with some dating back to 2025, and previously performed under the alias 'Ressa Da Gwoat,' before sticking to her real name. However, her rapping has not impressed Cyborg, who believes no one who comes across her rival's music first will be interested in her fights.