Cris Cyborg fires back at Amanda Nunes over punching power snub
Cris Cyborg won't take Amanda Nunes' dismissal of her punching power lying down, issuing a rebuttal on social media.
Cris Cyborg is widely known as one of the biggest punchers in women's MMA history. It earned her a reputation for terrifying physicality throughout a career that has spanned more than 20 years. So, it stands to reason that she has scoffed at Amanda Nunes' dismissal of her punching power.
Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes' claim
UFC 232 pitted Cris Cyborg against Amanda Nunes in a women's featherweight title fight, with Cyborg as the defending champion. Many wondered whether Nunes would be able to take Cyborg's strikes, as the latter had finished 17 of her then 20 wins via knockout/TKO. Nunes, though, was not only adamant that she could take Cyborg's power, but that she herself had the power to hurt her, which she proved by knocking Cyborg out in round one at UFC 232.
Since then, both women have continued winning in their respective careers, but a recent Nunes appearance on the Deep Waters podcast saw both her and UFC analyst Din Thomas dismiss Cyborg's knockout threat. According to Thomas, who helped Nunes prepare for her UFC 232 fight with Cyborg, he advised her against standing and trading with Cyborg. However, when Nunes ignored his instructions, knocking Cyborg out, Thomas claimed that Nunes later told him Cyborg 'hit like a girl.' Naturally, this drew Cyborg's attention on social media.
"I'm 18-0 since that fight when you combine my MMA and boxing fights. She refused the rematch then went on to lose to Julianna Peña and is fighting a Kayla Harrison after she lost to Pacheco."
Cyborg is referring to the 10 MMA wins, seven professional boxing wins, and one exhibition boxing win she has managed since her loss to Nunes. During that stretch, the WMMA pioneer won and defended the Bellator women's featherweight title, won the inaugural PFL women's featherweight title, won the FMS super welterweight title, and won the WIBA light middleweight title. While she recently flirted with retirement, she has since walked back all talk of hanging her gloves up and even called out Claressa Shields and Kayla Harrison after defeating Ketlen Vieira via unanimous decision at PFL Tampa.
Unfortunately for Cyborg, a boxing match with Shields doesn't seem likely. Meanwhile, Harrison is currently bound to her UFC obligations, with a women's bantamweight title defense against Nunes booked for UFC 334. Though Cyborg remains a free agent, she's unlikely to return to the UFC given how bad her split from the promotion was.