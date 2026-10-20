Cris Cyborg won't take Amanda Nunes' dismissal of her punching power lying down, issuing a rebuttal on social media.

Cris Cyborg is widely known as one of the biggest punchers in women's MMA history. It earned her a reputation for terrifying physicality throughout a career that has spanned more than 20 years. So, it stands to reason that she has scoffed at Amanda Nunes' dismissal of her punching power.

Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes' claim

UFC 232 pitted Cris Cyborg against Amanda Nunes in a women's featherweight title fight, with Cyborg as the defending champion. Many wondered whether Nunes would be able to take Cyborg's strikes, as the latter had finished 17 of her then 20 wins via knockout/TKO. Nunes, though, was not only adamant that she could take Cyborg's power, but that she herself had the power to hurt her, which she proved by knocking Cyborg out in round one at UFC 232.

Since then, both women have continued winning in their respective careers, but a recent Nunes appearance on the Deep Waters podcast saw both her and UFC analyst Din Thomas dismiss Cyborg's knockout threat. According to Thomas, who helped Nunes prepare for her UFC 232 fight with Cyborg, he advised her against standing and trading with Cyborg. However, when Nunes ignored his instructions, knocking Cyborg out, Thomas claimed that Nunes later told him Cyborg 'hit like a girl.' Naturally, this drew Cyborg's attention on social media.