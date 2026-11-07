Curtis Blaydes has shared his pick for the upcoming heavyweight title clash between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit at UFC 334.

With the fight fast approaching, top UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has shared his prediction for the same.

In his path stands the undefeated Hokit, who has taken the promotion by storm with his off-the-cage antics, as well as his impressive stand-up fight skills.

UFC 334 is set to be headlined by a heavyweight title clash between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit, and will take place at Madison Square Garden next Saturday. Having been the interim heavyweight champion since his TKO win over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250, Gane was promoted to the undisputed champ on Sept. 14.

Curtis Blaydes Predicts UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

In a clip posted on Instagram, wherein he stated that he would be in New York to witness Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit, Blaydes also replied to a couple of fan comments. Blaydes said in the clip:

"Yes, I will be . I will be there...We get there Wednesday evening...Oh, I'm going to bring my Meta glasses. I'll get some footage, I'll get some video."

One user in the comments section asked, "Who do you have in the main event?" before going on to add that he's got Gane by eyepoke. Blaydes replied:

"I've got Hokit ."

Check out Curtis Blaydes' prediction for UFC 334 below:

Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes Have Never Fought Before

Despite being in the UFC for quite a while (over seven and 10 years, respectively) and sharing several common opponents, Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes have never crossed paths inside the Octagon. Gane's upcoming opponent, Josh Hokit, would soon become yet another common rival for the Frenchman and Blaydes.

'Razor,' only recently fought Hokit at UFC 327, earlier this year. The fight saw 'The Incredible Hok' win via unanimous decision, also earning him both the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

Blaydes then bounced back with a win over Waldo Cortes-Acosta in September 2026. Hokit, on the other hand, continued his undefeated run with a stunning second-round finish against Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250.