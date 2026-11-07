Khamzat Chimaev wants to sit out and wait for the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov 2.

Khamzat Chimaev does not want to enter the octagon soon. However, when he does, he plans to challenge the undisputed UFC middleweight champion.

Over the past few months, he has called the American out numerous times, but sources suggest that Strickland will run it back with Nassourdine Imovov next.

Chimaev had previously wanted to move up to the light heavyweight division after his title loss but is now hell-bent on reclaiming the middleweight strap before chasing two-division glory.

Khamzat Chimaev lost his middleweight title to Sean Strickland earlier this year at UFC 328. However, "Borz" believes he won that night, and only if the American judges had not given the assist to Strickland, the latter would never have become a two-time 185-pound titleholder.

The Chechen-born Emirati does not have an issue with "The Sniper' getting a title shot, as the latter has waited long enough for his opportunity and has truly earned one. Hence, "Borz" is game to wait.

Khamzat Chimaev Wants Winner of Strickland vs. Imavov II

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Khamzat Chimaev said he plans to wait for the winner of the potential Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov 2 bout. "Borz" also declared himself the "real champion" and said he feels he didn't lose to "Tarzan" at UFC 328.

"I should fight the winner because I'm the #1 contender. I didn't lose that match. I'm the real champion."

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In the meantime, Chimaev plans to take a "little break" and has previously revealed that he has several minor injuries that need to be treated, for which he wants to go on the sidelines at least for a few months.

When Will Strickland vs. Imavov II Take Place?

The middleweight title clash between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov is targeted for February in Florida, as reported by Mike Bohn, who also revealed that the rematch is “close to being signed." However, the promotion has not made this title bout official yet, and there has also been no confirmation from "The Sniper" or Strickland.

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