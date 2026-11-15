Ciryl Gane left Madison Square Garden with the undisputed UFC heavyweight title still wrapped around his waist on Saturday night, yet his bumpy road to the top remains a major talking point.

Following Gane’s grueling unanimous decision victory over Josh Hokit in the UFC 334 main event, UFC CEO Dana White was asked at the post-fight press conference about the champion’s reputation and past misfortunes. While Gane has previously brushed off criticism regarding accidental fouls, like the eye pokes that ended his bout with Tom Aspinall in a no-contest, and blamed tough breaks for his championship stumbles, White wasn't completely sold on the narrative.

"I don’t know if he’s ever been cast as the villain. I mean, you gotta earn that spot," White said. "And some of that, you say unlucky or whatever. He even said unlucky with Jon Jones. I don’t know if that was unlucky. Jon Jones went in and did what he did."