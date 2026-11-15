Joaquin Buckey (left) goes off during the Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit (right) fight at UFC 334

Joaquin Buckley has called out Josh Hokit and the UFC following the UFC 334 main event on Saturday night, going on a profanity-laced rant.

"F*ck that b*tch! F*ck that racist-a*s, bigoted-a*s b*tch!" Buckley yelled during the stream. "I can’t wait to see this n**ga outside. Racist-a*s sport… I f**king hate this nation."

During a live watch-along of the UFC 334 heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit, the outspoken welterweight contender completely lost his temper while rooting against the American challenger. As Hokit, who has drawn heavy heat for controversial political and racial remarks, pushed Gane to the brink in their five-round slugfest, Buckley unleashed a tirade on camera.

Joaquin Buckley wasn’t even fighting at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, yet he still managed to make plenty of noise from his couch.

Buckley’s frustration only boiled over as Hokit repeatedly flipped off Gane and stayed competitive through all 25 minutes before Gane scraped by with a 48-47 unanimous decision, landing 237 significant strikes to Hokit’s 146.

A Pattern of Public Callouts

This is not the first time Buckley has gone on a rant; he recently went on another rant calling multiple fighters in the UFC racist and making some wild claims, prompting fighters to clap back at him.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old posted videos calling out Dustin Poirier, Sean Strickland, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkov over past use of racial slurs. Buckley even dared the group to walk into an all-Black nightclub without security and repeat the N-word from the DJ booth if they wanted him to drop the issue.

Naturally, the UFC roster didn't stay quiet. Strickland mocked Buckley as a "black Karen" and shared old sparring footage of him dropping the welterweight, while Poirier told him to "shut up or kill me," and Volkov jokingly asked why he would ever visit an all-Black club in the first place.

Sitting at 21-9 following a second-round knockout loss to Mike Malott in October, Buckley is clearly looking for attention while waiting on his next booking. Whether this latest outburst leads to a grudge match or just more social media drama remains to be seen.