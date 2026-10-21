Dmitry Bivol downplayed a potential crossover boxing match against UFC star Islam Makhachev to keep his focus on building a legacy.

Dmitry Bivol (25-1, 12 KOs) is the unified light heavyweight champion, holding the WBA, WBO, IBF, and The Ring titles. He is set to defend them against Callum Smith, the WBO interim champion and mandatory challenger, on December 12 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

His open interest in crossing over has naturally sparked fan speculation about a massive all-Russian showdown against Dmitry Bivol. While the boxing champion understands why fans want to see a crossover fight, his blunt assessment gives Makhachev a realistic picture of what to expect.

UFC champion Islam Makhachev wants to make his professional boxing debut under Dana White's Zuffa Boxing banner. The 34-year-old pound-for-pound star recently revealed that he spoke with Turki Alalshikh during a Zuffa Boxing event in New York, where Alalshikh invited him to step into the ring whenever he wants.

While speaking to reporters in a recent press conference, Bivol said he is not against crossover fights when a promoter puts one together, but his own plans stay inside the boxing ring.

“I am not against such matchups when someone puts them together. But for the time being, I only see myself in boxing and look to keep building my boxing legacy, fighting boxers only,” Bivol said.

He added, “Although I don’t know what the future holds. I may have a boxing match against an actor, but it’s not happening within the next few years for sure."

Bivol had elbow surgery in July after returning from a long break to beat Michael Eifert by unanimous decision on May 30. He must get past this mandatory defense against Smith first. Smith holds a 31-2 record, stands six-foot-three, and has a longer reach, which will test Bivol's jab and distance control in December.

Islam Makhachev Keeps Zuffa Boxing Door Open After UFC 330

Makhachev defended his welterweight title against Ian Garry by unanimous decision at UFC 330 on August 15 in Philadelphia. Before that fight, he met with Turki Alalshikh and manager Ali Abdelaziz at Zuffa Boxing 09 in New York.

During the meeting, Alalshikh told the UFC champion to let him know as soon as he is ready to box. White was present during the conversation and did not shut down the talk.

However, UFC fighters are currently prohibited from competing in outside promotions, so any potential boxing match depends on Dana White changing company policy. Moreover, following Bivol's recent remarks, a fight between the two remains highly unlikely anytime soon. Instead, Makhachev will likely headline UFC 336 on January 30 against top contender Carlos Prates.