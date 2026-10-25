Dominick Reyes calls out Paulo Costa and Khalil Rountree Jr. after knocking out Azamat Murzakanov in the first round at UFC 333.

With his comeback gaining steam, Reyes is eager to transform his recent win into a showdown with the division's elite fighters.

Dominick Reyes is setting his sights on another major test in the UFC light heavyweight division after pulling off a spectacular knockout at UFC 333. The former title contender took down Azamat Murzakanov in the first round in Abu Dhabi and quickly named Paulo Costa and Khalil Rountree Jr. as potential opponents for his next bout.

“I like No. 3 or No. 4. You know that’s Paulo and Khalil. Let’s get after it, baby,” Reyes said.

Reyes earned the chance to make that callout after stopping Murzakanov at 2:40 in the opening round on Saturday. He landed a solid head kick that hurt the Russian, then followed it up with a straight left and some ground strikes to clinch the knockout.

This victory was especially meaningful since Murzakanov came into the fight with an impressive record, having gone unbeaten in his first 16 professional bouts before facing a knockout loss to Costa earlier in 2026. With this win, Reyes has now claimed five victories in his last six fights, marking a strong comeback after a tough stretch in his career.

From UFC Title Challenger to Comeback Contender

Reyes was on the brink of becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion when he squared off against Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020. Giving it his all, he pushed Jones through five rounds but ultimately lost by unanimous decision. Later that year, Reyes took on Jan Błachowicz for the vacant title, but unfortunately, he faced a tough setback and was defeated by TKO in the second round.

After facing subsequent struggles, including several knockout losses, he has managed to bounce back with some impressive victories. His split-decision victory against Johnny Walker in April 2026 was followed by a stunning finish against Murzakanov.

Costa and Rountree would present unique challenges, but as of now, neither fight has been officially scheduled. For Reyes, defeating another top-ranked fighter could really strenghten his chances of returning to the title conversation.