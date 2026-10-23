NEW Azamat Murzakonov Sparks PED Accusations Following Recent Physique Update Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Azamat Murzakonov after his transformation (left) and before his transformation (right) Imago Images

UFC fans have come out in droves to call out Azamat Murzakonov for using PEDs following his latest image showing off his body transformation

From This Article 1 . Secret Juice or Fight Week Illusion?

UFC light heavyweight contender Azamat Murzakonov has never been mistaken for a bodybuilder. Standing 5-foot-10 in a 205-pound division filled with towering athletes, the Russian knockout artist has traditionally relied on rapid hand speed, tight Soviet boxing technique, and explosive power rather than a chiselled physique. However, a recent social media physique update has sent the mixed martial arts community into an absolute frenzy. Ahead of his scheduled preliminary bout against former title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, a photo surfaced showing Murzakonov looking strikingly lean, veiny, and shredded while training on a stationary bike. The dramatic physical transformation immediately raised eyebrows across fight forums, triggering widespread performance-enhancing drug accusations from skeptical fans accustomed to his softer frame inside the Octagon. Secret Juice or Fight Week Illusion? Social media quickly blew up with reactions as fight fans struggled to reconcile the dramatic transformation with the fighter's usual look. One surprised fan admitted, "Saw this earlier and had to do a double take."

Given his past anti-doping policy infractions earlier in his combat sports career, other fight enthusiasts were far less forgiving with their assessments. Another user pointedly commented, "He’s been drug tested 30 times, being caught and suspended twice Might’ve made it a third." The surprisingly shredded update also prompted jokes referencing his previous opponent, middleweight star Paulo Costa, who handed Murzakonov his first career loss earlier this year. Referencing Costa's famous fitness meme, one commenter joked that "paulo put him on the secret juice." Still, seasoned combat fans know that favorable lighting, intense weight cuts, and a good pump can be deceiving. Many questioned whether this ripped conditioning would actually stick around by fight night, with one fan comparing him to fan-favorite heavyweight Derrick Lewis and observing, "He’s gonna do a Lewis and look pudgy in the ring again." Boasting a 16-1 professional MMA record with six victories inside the UFC, the 37-year-old contender will look to prove his signature knockout power remains intact when he steps back into the Octagon.