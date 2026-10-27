Dominick Reyes has added a new chapter to his beef with Daniel Cormier after first accusing him of biased commentary.

Reyes took issue with the UFC analyst's lack of research on the fighters.

The light heavyweight menace, who defeated Azamat Murzakanov via first-round knockout at UFC 333, posted a detailed breakdown on his YouTube channel as part of a new series, "The Commentary Scorecard." While a series of previous tweets accused the former UFC champion, the video explained what exactly justified the accusations.

Over the past few days, an unlikely rivalry has emerged between Dominick Reyes and Daniel Cormier . UFC 333 commentary disputes are central to that feud. What he viewed as intentionally partial, 'The Devastator' has revealed his real frustration with DC.

“‘DC’ says, ‘Well yeah, from southpaw right away. Murzakanov, you see Murzakanov switch to southpaw right away,’” he began. “The problem with this comment is Murzakanov is a southpaw naturally. He’s a natural southpaw. He fights southpaw every time. He never fights orthodox ever."

Beyond this oversight, the Devastator also noted that DC downplayed his competition resume. The LHW went on a downward tumble with four back-to-back losses before bouncing back with a positive upward trajectory. Having won 5 of his last 6 fights, Reyes is now sailing a 2-fight winning streak.

“DC says, ‘Everyone wrote this kid off. Went a little bit on a losing streak, was not fighting well, now he’s back fighting the best-ranked fighters in the world.' That comment is incorrect because I have only fought ranked fighters in my career since going on that losing streak, so for him to say now I’m back fighting ranked fighters is another minus on his commentary because he didn’t do his research.”

However, it wasn't just Daniel Cormier's assessment of the fighters that rubbed Reyes the wrong way. His comments on the stoppage also seem to have struck a nerve.

Dominick Reyes Takes Issue With DC Painting Referee In Negative Light

The stoppage came at 2:40 of the first round, after Dominick Reyes wobbled Murzakanov with a head kick and a left hook. With his opponent on the canvas, Reyes hesitated to follow up with punches, but ultimately sealed the deal with the strikes.

Deeming it to be a late stoppage by Mike Beltran, Cormier joked about the referee wanting to witness a "murder." The 36-year-old, however, refused to take the remark lightly, cautioning about how that creates narratives in MMA.

"You have situations like we have with Herb Dean where anywhere he goes he gets booed, he gets harassed on the street. You’re creating a narrative about how he just wants to see murder out there."

Dominick Reyes, instead, looked at his fight as a high-profile showdown, deserving time to unfold at its own pace. He feels DC's casual narration robbed that clash of its depth.

At the heart of his critique lies a broader question of demanding accountability from commentators and refusing to settle for anything subpar. Until then, Dominick Reyes can only award Cormier an F+ for his work.