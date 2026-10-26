Jon Jones responds to Dominick Reyes amid UFC 333 Daniel Cormier feud

Jon Jones (left) has often traded barbs with fellow MMA veterans Daniel Cormier (top right) and Dominick Reyes (bottom right).

Jon Jones has chimed in with responses to Dominick Reyes amid the latter's war of words with Daniel Cormier after UFC 333.

The MMA great has now chimed in on the heated war of words between Cormier and Reyes, with some netizens lightheartedly suggesting that it might be a sign of his potential return to the Octagon.

Jones retired from MMA last year but has consistently maintained that he could compete again if an intriguing opportunity presents itself.

Jon Jones has, for several years, been at loggerheads with fellow former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. "Bones" has also been at odds with one-time UFC light heavyweight championship challenger Dominick Reyes.

Dominick Reyes vs. Daniel Cormier feud involves Jon Jones reference after UFC 333

Daniel Cormier faced Jon Jones twice in the UFC, both times in UFC light heavyweight championship matchups. "DC" suffered a unanimous decision defeat in their first clash, with Jones defending the belt in 2015.

Their rematch saw Jones KO him with a head kick and dethrone then-champion Cormier in 2017. However, a failed drug test caused the KO win to be overturned to a No Contest, and Cormier retained his title.

On the contrary, Dominick Reyes suffered a razor-thin unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Jon Jones in 2020. It marked Jones's last fight in the light heavyweight division, and many felt that Reyes had done more than enough to deserve the victory on the judges' scorecards in the title clash.

Here in October of 2026, Reyes secured a TKO victory against Azamat Murzakanov in their light heavyweight showdown at UFC 333. He and Cormier, who serves as a UFC color commentator and post-fight Octagon interviewer, seemed cordial during their interview after the fight.

However, Reyes later took to X and unleashed a barrage of posts, lambasting Cormier for supposedly undermining his performances on the broadcast. He also took umbrage at the UFC Hall of Famer referring to him as "kid."

The towering fighter appeared to reference the dichotomy in their respective fights against Jon Jones, insinuating that he (Reyes) actually defeated Jones. Reyes wrote, "And no Jon Jones didn't whoop all of us, he whooped you! Bad! Multiple times. Kid."

And no Jon jones didn’t whoop all of us, he whooped you! Bad! Multiple times. Kid — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 25, 2026

Jon Jones issued series of responses to Dominick Reyes amid his feud with Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier, on his part, expressed his disapproval of Dominick Reyes's remarks and indicated that he had no ill will and didn't mean to undermine Reyes with his commentary and general observations. Jon Jones later chimed in on the feud on X.

In response to a fan implying that Reyes was talking trash against him, likely referring to the insinuation that he was robbed of a win against Jones, the latter responded by writing:

"Send this to him. I'm giving you a virtual hug. I hope one day you heal from such a defeat. Close but no cigar. Sweat more, pass that on to the next generation."

Send this to him, I’m giving you a virtual hug. I hope one day you heal from such a defeat. Close but no cigar. Sweat more, pass that on to the next generation. — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2026

In another post, he agreed with a fan's opinion that he's the world's best fighter. Moreover, Jones underscored that it's simply sports at the end of the day, seemingly adding that they, as rivals, can't be bitter forever.

Jones also reiterated that he hasn't closed the door on a possible comeback to professional MMA competition and could return to reclaim the UFC heavyweight title. He further jested that he'd prefer logging off, lest he start talking trash, making an allusion to the Reyes-Cormier verbal back-and-forth.

Check out the screenshots of Jon Jones's X posts about Dominick Reyes, as the latter's feud with Daniel Cormier rages on, below: