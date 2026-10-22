Paulo Costa praises former opponent's improved physical condition
Paulo Costa took to social media to praise one of his most recent opponents for coming into UFC 333 fight week in much better shape.
Paulo Costa has always been one of the UFC's most vocal characters. This time, he has taken to social media to share his thoughts on a recent opponent's improved physique. An opponent that is scheduled to fight at UFC 333.
Azamat Murzakanov gets the Paulo Costa seal of approval
Azamat Murzakanov last fought at UFC 327, facing Paulo Costa in the latter's return to the light heavyweight division. Despite Murzakanov's best efforts, Costa ended up TKO'ing him in round three after a bullying performance. Now, Murzakanov is looking to bounce back at UFC 333 by taking on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes in the final prelim bout. Ahead of the anticipated matchup, Murzakanov shared a physique update that revealed a drastic transformation, as he is now more muscular with significantly lower body fat than in his bout with Costa.
This drew fan attention, with one fan joking about the transformation being due to performance-enhancing drugs. This then drew Costa's attention. Though rather than joke, 'Borrachinha' praised his former opponent for the work he's put in.
"Oh my, he is doing it right!"
The fight with Reyes will be one of great importance to Murzakanov, who was previously undefeated at 16-0 prior to his loss to Costa. Bouncing back will be fundamental to regaining his momentum. Costa, meanwhile, is now on a two-fight win streak, but there's no official news on his next fight. He recently offered to lend his assistance to two-time UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland amid the latter's ongoing pay dispute with the UFC, even snapping a selfie together upon encountering each other.
Costa himself has also had issues with the UFC's matchmaking, specifically criticizing the promotion for trying to book him in a five-round fight, despite his contract being for three-rounders, without bumping up his pay accordingly. He also threw his name into the heavyweight hat in pursuit of a possible matchup with Sergei Pavlovich before the UFC announced a fight between the heavy-handed Russian and former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira at UFC 335.
It was a long shot, and 'Borrachinha' will likely stay at light heavyweight, where he will look to continue his winning ways and chase after a title fight.