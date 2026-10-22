Paulo Costa took to social media to praise one of his most recent opponents for coming into UFC 333 fight week in much better shape.

Paulo Costa has always been one of the UFC's most vocal characters. This time, he has taken to social media to share his thoughts on a recent opponent's improved physique. An opponent that is scheduled to fight at UFC 333.

Azamat Murzakanov gets the Paulo Costa seal of approval

Azamat Murzakanov last fought at UFC 327, facing Paulo Costa in the latter's return to the light heavyweight division. Despite Murzakanov's best efforts, Costa ended up TKO'ing him in round three after a bullying performance. Now, Murzakanov is looking to bounce back at UFC 333 by taking on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes in the final prelim bout. Ahead of the anticipated matchup, Murzakanov shared a physique update that revealed a drastic transformation, as he is now more muscular with significantly lower body fat than in his bout with Costa.

This drew fan attention, with one fan joking about the transformation being due to performance-enhancing drugs. This then drew Costa's attention. Though rather than joke, 'Borrachinha' praised his former opponent for the work he's put in.