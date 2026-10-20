Derek Brunson (pictured) competed in the UFC for over a decade and is now a part of the BKFC.

Former UFC contender Derek Brunson signs with BKFC and prepares for his bare-knuckle boxing debut on November 20 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Derek Brunson, former UFC middleweight contender, is embarking on an exciting new journey in his fighting career by joining Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). The 42-year-old veteran is set to make his promotional debut on Nov. 20 at BKFC Fight Night in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he’ll step into the ring for his first-ever bare-knuckle boxing match.

Derek Brunson Joins BKFC After Lengthy UFC Run

Brunson has spent over a decade competing against elite middleweights inside the UFC Octagon. Between 2012 and 2023, he notched up 14 wins and seven losses in the promotion, sharing the cage with several notable names in the division.

His impressive track record includes victories over Lyoto Machida, Darren Till, Kevin Holland, and Chris Leben. Brunson also established himself as a formidable finisher, combining powerful striking with a strong wrestling and grappling background.

However, his next challenge will require him to adapt to a different combat sport. Bare-knuckle boxing strips away MMA's takedowns, submissions, and kicking techniques, placing greater emphasis on punching, defensive positioning, and fighting at close range.

Brunson's transition will be particularly fascinating given his extensive experience in mixed martial arts and the physical demands of competing without gloves.

The veteran last competed in MMA in November 2023, when he defeated Ray Cooper III by unanimous decision under the Professional Fighters League banner.

Brunson Targets a Fresh Start in Bare-Knuckle Boxing

Brunson is entering BKFC on a multi-fight deal, suggesting the move could represent more than a one-off appearance. Speaking about his return to competition, he expressed enthusiasm about getting back into action.

“I’m excited to compete again,” Brunson said. “I’ve been training for the past three years, getting my younger guys ready. Time to get back out there and have some fun. I have a very strong grind in me right now.”

David Feldman, founder and president of BKFC, shared his excitement about the signing, expressing his belief that Brunson will make a significant impact in the promotion. Brunson's debut is set for Nov. 20 at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center in South Carolina. However, BKFC has yet to announce Brunson’s opponent or the weight class for his first bare-knuckle contest.

One interesting possibility is a potential matchup with his former UFC rival Darren Till, who also made the jump to BKFC. Brunson submitted Till in their September 2021 UFC clash, but so far, there has been no word on a rematch.