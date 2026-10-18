MMA fans react to Derek Brunson's BKFC signing, debut date and venue

Derek Brunson (pictured) competed in the UFC for over a decade and is now a part of the BKFC.

UFC veteran Derek Brunson and the BKFC's joint announcement about his BKFC signing and debut has drawn reactions from the MMA community.

Derek Brunson has long been revered for his exceptional grappling prowess, particularly his wrestling skills. The Strikeforce MMA alum made his UFC promotional debut back in 2012, and he extensively competed inside the Octagon until his UFC departure in the year 2023.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) put forth an Instagram post alongside Brunson, via its official profile, revealing the date and venue for his debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing in the BKFC organization. MMA fans and other netizens soon chimed in with their reactions to the significant development.

Derek Brunson and the BKFC have officially announced his entry into the bare-knuckle combat sports realm.

The American long operated as one of the top MMA middleweights in the world, facing the who's who of the UFC's 185-pound division. He accrued a record of 14 victories and seven defeats in his 21-fight UFC run. Moreover, his UFC exit was followed by a fight under the PFL MMA banner. He bested Ray Cooper III by way of unanimous decision in the PFL in November of 2023, which remains his most recent MMA matchup.

Brunson is now headed into his maiden bare-knuckle boxing match, as he's all set to compete in the BKFC.

BKFC Fight Night: Myrtle Beach (aka BKFC Fight Night Myrtle Beach: Richardson vs. Oxendine) is booked to go down at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on November 20.

A bantamweight showdown between ex-BKFC bantamweight kingpin Keith Richardson and Joshua Oxendine is set to serve as the headliner for BKFC Fight Night Myrtle Beach. Incidentally, ex-UFC star Derek Brunson happens to be from nearby North Carolina, born in NC.

Brunson's opponent and the weight class for his first-ever bare-knuckle boxing match, which will come at BKFC Fight Night Myrtle Beach, haven't been disclosed as of yet.

The MMA community soon weighed in, with some encouraging Brunson by citing that his brilliant fighting skills would help him succeed in bare-knuckle boxing, while others questioned why the grappling savant is venturing into a striking-centric sport.

One fan suggested that they were speaking to their father regarding how exciting bare-knuckle combat is. Expressing their elation about Brunson's entry into the realm of ungloved combat, the fan wished the veteran mixed martial artist well. An excerpt from the commenter's statement read, "Best kind of 'crossover.'"

Another fan wrote, "Derek knocking someone out on November 20th." One observer opined that Brunson could face a familiar foe in UFC veteran and BKFC star Yoel Romero, who bested him in the UFC several years ago: "First fight... Yoel Romero."

A netizen lightheartedly alluded to Brunson's signature blonde-haired look: "Blonde Brunson about to make a statement." An Instagram commenter, contrarily, cautioned that the wrestling extraordinaire's grappling-heavy skill set may not translate well into the striking-centric sphere of bare-knuckle combat: "Not the best style for this unfortunately."

Meanwhile, some fans predicted glory for Brunson in the BKFC. One commenter wrote, "Let's go Derek!" Another fan noted, "Bare Knuckle Derek may be a problem. I like it."

Some netizens proposed potential bare-knuckle boxing matches against UFC stars-turned-BKFC fighters such as Darren Till, Sam Alvey, and others.

It's noteworthy that both Till and Alvey are currently a part of the BKFC roster -- Brunson had notably beaten Till via submission and Alvey by way of TKO in MMA matchups in the UFC.

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions to Derek Brunson joining the BKFC below: