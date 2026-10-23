A former UFC welterweight kingpin has set his crosshairs on No. 8-ranked contender Mike Malott, who's riding a five-fight win streak.

Belal Muhammad has failed to return to winning ways after losing his title to Jack Della Maddalena in 2025. "Remember the Name" is now on a three-fight losing skid.

Malott says he is ready for January and is also game to fight the undefeated Ecuadorian fighter, Michael Morales. Now, a former 170-pound titleholder has shown interest in fighting "Proper."

This past weekend, at UFC Edmonton, Malott knocked out Joaquin Buckley in round two to impress the UFC CEO. The Canadian fighter is now looking for a spot on the UFC 336 card, which will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 30, 2027.

Muhammad wants to fight the legendary Kamaru Usman next, who most recently moved up to middleweight and lost to former titleholder Dricus du Plessis. But Usman's next move isn't clear. He might move back down or stay at 185 pounds, or even retire.

Muhammad, on the other hand, is looking to return to winning ways and believes a victory over Mike Malott could put him in a "good position" in the welterweight division.

Belal Muhammad Says Beating Mike Malott Would Remind Fans 'Who He Is'

Muhammad recently opined that a win over Mike Malott would allow him to rebuild his momentum and work his way back toward another title shot. If "The Nigerian Nightmare" does not want to fight him soon, he would love to lock horns with Malott. Muhammad said:

"Obviously, when you are looking at the division, you are looking at what's next for Mike Malott, and people are bringing up my name a lot for sure. The fight definitely makes sense. For myself, obviously, when I am looking at the division, I am looking at who I wanna fight. You know we wanna fight Usman."

He added:

"But I am not gonna sit there and wait. When I am looking at who's hot right now, who's on a streak, Mike Malott got a good win streak going. A win over him puts you in a good spot, puts you back into the mix, and reminds people who you are. So for myself, it's one of those situations where if Usman's not tryna go, then for sure Proper Mike Malott would definitely be a yes on my end. We will see what the UFC brings and what they wanna do with it."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments about Mike Malott below: