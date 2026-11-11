NEW How Ben Askren’s Double Lung Transplant Inspired Jorge Masvidal's Return Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Jorge Masvidal (left) and Ben Askren (right) Imago Images

Jorge Masvidal credits his former foe Ben Askren for lighting a fire inside him that pushed him to make a return to the octagon.

From This Article 1 . Seeing "Funky" Fight Back

The beef between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren was built on one of the fiercest rivalries in the UFC. Their 2019 clash birthed the fastest knockout in Octagon history when Masvidal flattened Askren with a flying knee in just five seconds. But years after their intense feud, an unexpected turn of events turned an old foe into a source of motivation. Holding a 35-17 (0 NC) overall record with a 12-10 mark inside the Octagon, Masvidal had stepped away from MMA following a decision loss to Gilbert Burns in April 2023. During his downtime, "Gamebred" found himself drifting out of fight shape until a social media post reignited his passion for the sport. Seeing "Funky" Fight Back Askren faced a life-threatening medical battle in 2025, spending weeks in intensive care before undergoing a double lung transplant. Watching his former rival battle back from the brink of death left a profound mark on Masvidal.

“I got up to 238 pounds," Masvidal revealed. "I see Ben on Instagram doing air-bike sprints, two or three weeks after his double lung transplant.” Seeing Askren push his body through grueling cardio sessions so quickly after major surgery eliminated any excuses Masvidal was holding onto during his hiatus. “I go, ‘What is my excuse? I’ve got family members in trouble, this and that. What is it really about?’” Masvidal recalled. “Since that day it lit a fire in my eyes. I started training, I started losing weight, once a day for a month, then twice a day.” The transformation was immediate. Masvidal shed the extra weight and locked his sights back on an Octagon comeback, crediting the most unlikely figure for pulling him out of retirement thoughts. “I never would have thought Ben would be the one to inspire my comeback,” Masvidal admitted. Combat sports often creates bonds in unexpected ways. For Masvidal, the journey back to fight readiness wasn't sparked because he wanted to be champion or because he wanted to earn millions, but by watching a former rival fighting for his life back.