Fedor Emelianenko has shared his take on when an attack on another individual is justified.

Following the Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili brawl, Fedor Emelianenko has shared his take on when an attack on another individual is justified.

The repercussions have been dire, with an Abu Dhabi court reportedly sentencing Usman and others to six months in prison .

For context, earlier this week, Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew attacked Merab Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old Georgian wrestler friend, Saba Lazishvili, while in Abu Dhabi for an RAF event. Footage of the incident showed the former UFC bantamweight champion and his friend being overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of the Nurmagomedov group.

The brutal attack on Merab Dvalishvili by Usman Nurmagomedov and his team has sent ripples through the MMA community in recent days. MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko initially refrained from commenting on the incident. However, when pressed by a reporter, he offered his take on when such a course of action would be justified.

Reports suggest the attack was a retaliatory response to an earlier confrontation at RAF Georgia in July, where Dvalishvili allegedly slapped Umar Nurmagomedov's friend, Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov, and insulted his mother.

Fedor Emelianenko's Response to the Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili Melee

During a recent interview with Russian media outlet Ushatayka, Fedor Emelianenko was asked for his take on the Abu Dhabi altercation involving Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. The heavyweight MMA legend initially refrained from commenting on the incident, saying:

"I heard there was an incident, but I'm not ready to comment yet."

When the journalist pressed further, asking how he would respond if one of his own teammates were involved in such a brawl and whether that would warrant removing the fighter from his team, Emelianenko offered his take:

"You know, it depends on the fight. I've said it many times. If it concerns your family, your homeland, then you have to step in. But if it's about you personally, let's leave it at that... It's all individual. If it concerns your mother, your family, your homeland, then of course you have to. If you've got the guts, punish them. If it's personal, you can let it go. You probably should. Especially in MMA these days, guys talk a lot, but show very little in the fight."

Check out Fedor Emelianenko's comments on the Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili incident below:

Merab Dvalishvili Requests the Release of Usman Nurmagomedov and His Crew

Merab Dvalishvili once again proved that he is a class act. Despite being attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew, 'The Machine' is now asking authorities to show his attackers leniency.

Following his RAF Abu Dhabi match against Marlon Moraes, where he pinned his opponent to secure the victory, Dvalishvili made a surprising request. During his post-fight interview with Chael Sonnen, the Georgian appealed directly to the Abu Dhabi government, requesting that they release Nurmagomedov and the others involved:

"You know, if you can. I would say, Abu Dhabi government, or whoever can do it, please release those guys. And please let them out, please. Please. We are just fighters. These things can happen. But I want them out, please."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below: