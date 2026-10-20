Carlos Prates (left) and Islam Makhachev (right) seem to be on a collision course for UFC gold.

Carlos Prates is widely regarded as one of the biggest threats to UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Additionally, Mendez revealed one particular striking maneuver of Prates that he views as his deadliest.

Javier Mendez -- founder of the world-renowned American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) gym in California and Makhachev's longtime coach -- heaped praise on Prates's striking prowess.

Carlos Prates is believed to be next in line to face reigning UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev for his title.

Javier Mendez hails Carlos Prates's striking, reveals which maneuver is his most dangerous

Speaking to Farah Hannoun for MMA Junkie, Javier Mendez lauded Carlos Prates for his precise and skillful striking. Upon being questioned about what facet of the Brazilian combatant's striking he finds most dangerous, Mendez cited his fearsome knee strikes. The coach stated:

"The knees... in range. He uses his range extremely well. Very good range. And Explosive. Very explosive."

In addition to expressing his respect for the Muay Thai savant's knee strike maneuver, Mendez drew parallels between him and former boxer Ricardo Mayorga, who, akin to Prates, had a penchant for smoking cigarettes. He said:

"I like his Ricardo Mayorga-type of persona, where he's out smoking cigarettes. I don't know if that's his real person. Maybe it is. But that reminds me of Ricardo Mayorga, the famous boxer... He's smoking like crazy after a fight."

Mendez added, "And Ricardo Mayorga was a beast, too. And Prates is a beast. And no way in h**k we (Islam Makhachev and team) can underestimate him."

Watch Javier Mendez discuss Carlos Prates striking and more ahead of the latter's possible clash against Islam Makhachev below (*comments at the 2:32-minute mark of the video):

MMA knockout artist Carlos Prates could face Islam Makhachev at UFC 336

Carlos Prates has accrued a professional MMA record of 24 victories and seven losses. "The Nightmare" boasts 19 wins by way of KO/TKO. Speaking of his UFC main roster run thus far, he's gone 7-1, with his lone defeat coming on the scorecards against Ian Machado Garry, whom he almost knocked out toward the end of their matchup.

Prates's most recent Octagon outing saw him stop former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena by way of TKO earlier this year. He is, as such, considered to be one of the most ferocious and crafty strikers in all of mixed martial arts today.

Presently, Prates is expected to receive his maiden UFC world title shot. The 33-year-old is likely to take on UFC welterweight kingpin Islam Makhachev at UFC 336 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 30. Nevertheless, the Makhachev-Prates matchup hasn't been officially announced by the UFC yet.