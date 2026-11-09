Johnny Walker is ready to step in as a last-minute replacement if the Josh Hokit vs. Ciryl Gane bout falls through.

"If Gane or Hokit drops out of the title fight next week or gets injured, they can put me in there too. If they need someone to step in, I am here," the rising heavyweight sensation told MMA Fighting.

Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit goes down at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 334. As Bon Gamin braces for his first career title defense since Tom Aspinall vacated the belt, Walker has come in clutch for anything that might go wrong.

Just days after delivering a UFC first by knocking out Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Johnny Walker is ready to step into the Octagon again. However, this time with the heavyweight belt in sight.

Johnny Walker Volunteers as UFC 334 Backup

The Brazilian had accepted the Cortes-Acosta clash on a shocking 8-day notice after Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim main event for UFC Vegas 124 fell through. Even with such a brief training camp, Walker never stuttered as he produced three wild rounds before ultimately stopping 'Salsa Boy' at 2:27.

Speaking with MMA Fighting following the stunning victory, the heavyweight doubled down on what he had already showcased inside the cage on Nov. 7.

“It just showed my potential, right? These are facts. I wasn’t 100 percent trained, but I was more or less in shape. It just showed that I’m ready for anything," Walker shared.

In fact, the only caveat that remains in his way, who lives in Las Vegas, is the flight to New York. If the UFC covers that expense, even the damage he sustained against Cortes-Acosta becomes insignificant.

“I didn’t get hurt too badly, no. My face is just a little swollen because I ate a lot of punches, right? I got hit a lot and it got swollen, but I didn’t suffer any injuries."

Clearly, Johnny Walker is more determined than ever to secure the UFC gold. And if the backup role fails to take off, the Brazilian's best bet may be Josh Hokit losing to the Frenchman on Nov. 14.

Johnny Walker Breaks Down His Heavyweight Plan

Johnny Walker is open to a title fight any time. However, in an ideal world, the 34-year-old would like to return to action by the first quarter of 2027. And he believes only one victory remains between him and the title shot.

“If it’s for the title, I’ll do something crazy and fight anyway, but ideally, I’d fight around February or March."

If Walker could have his way, he'd want his next UFC outing to be against Josh Hokit, title or not. In fact, the Brazilian believes Hokit may have impressive wrestling, but the ground is where his game falls apart. Even on the feet, 'The Incredible Hok's striking doesn't entirely impress Walker.

"I think he has good wrestling, but his jiu-jitsu probably isn’t that good. His striking isn’t anything crazy either, so I think that would be an excellent fight for me. He’s also light, he’s not that big, so it would be a perfect fight for me," Walker explained.

After a statement knockout victory over Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Johnny Walker is surfing on massive momentum. And the heavyweight is ready to capitalize on any opportunity that brings him closer to UFC gold, even if it means stepping inside the Octagon in just a few days.