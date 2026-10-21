NEW Jose Aldo rooting for Alexander Volkanovski to beat Movsar Evloev Drew Zuhosky Edited by

José Aldo (left) vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera (right) 2 has been set [Image Credit: IMAGO / Fotoarena, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire]

The former UFC featherweight champion has no problem with Volkanovski surpassing his records and says he would only root against him if he were fighting a Brazilian.

From This Article 1 . Jose Aldo Has No Problem With Alexander Volkanovski Surpassing his Records

Jose Aldo will be rooting for Alexander Volkanovski when he defends his featherweight title against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 on Saturday. The former champion has no problem with the Australian potentially surpassing his achievements in the division, explaining that he does not let ego dictate how he views his legacy. However, Aldo admitted that he would support Volkanovski's opponent if he were facing a Brazilian fighter. Jose Aldo Has No Problem With Alexander Volkanovski Surpassing his Records Aldo ruled the UFC featherweight division for years and established himself as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport. Volkanovski is currently tied with the Brazilian for the most wins in featherweight title fights, with eight each, and a victory over Evloev would give him the record outright. Aldo, however, has no concerns about where he stands in comparison to the current champion. "I'm not really driven by ego when it comes to saying, 'I have to be the greatest'. Every generation will have its own great fighters, and everyone will think one was better than another," Aldo told MMA Fighting. "Then it keeps going like that, so I don't really care about it. Volk, I also have a special affection for him. Both he and Max came along toward the end of my career, so to speak. I'm rooting for him. I hope he can win the fight, come out of it healthy, and get the victory. I have absolutely no problem with him surpassing me or tying my record. It's because I have a completely different mindset. I don't have that ego when it comes to other people, fighters, or any of that."

The Brazilian also emphasized that he understands how difficult it is for MMA fighters to reach the top of the sport and remain there. Rather than viewing another fighter's success as a threat to his legacy, Aldo wants to see athletes make the most of their careers and secure their futures. "I've never had that kind of ego," Aldo said. "What I do have is an understanding of how difficult life is for an MMA fighter trying to make it to the top, compete, become champion, and stay champion. You're killing a lion every single day, so there are many things going on around you that have a significant impact. I know how difficult it is, not just for him, but for any athlete. I always root for them to make it to the top and win, to capture titles and, in doing so, secure their future. I want them to be able to build a life for themselves and their families down the road." Jose Aldo Will Always Root for Brazilian Fighters Although Aldo is supporting Volkanovski against Evloev, his allegiance would change if the Australian were facing a Brazilian. The former champion explained that he always wants to see his compatriots succeed, particularly because of the challenges Brazilian fighters face when trying to reach the highest level of the sport. "I hope he can go out there and defend his title successfully," Aldo said. "Of course, if you're talking about a fight against Jean Silva, then I'm rooting for Jean Silva. If it's a fight against Diego, I'm rooting for Diego. They're Brazilians, so I'm always rooting for them because it's much harder to make it to the top, fight for a title, win it, and stay champion here in Brazil, you know? I'll always root for them, but for this particular fight, I'm rooting for Volk." Volkanovski will put his featherweight title on the line against Evloev in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The Australian has the opportunity to further cement his legacy in the division, while the undefeated Russian will look to claim his first UFC championship.