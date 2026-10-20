Laura Sanko Picks UFC 333 Co-Main Event Winner

Laura Sanko has picked who she thinks will win the UFC 333 co-main event between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for UFC 333. The headline sees Alexander Volkanovski take on another new challenger in the undefeated Movsar Evloev. The co-main event sees a trilogy bout between bitter rivals Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili. With the rivalry sitting at one each, the bantamweight title fight will be a tantalisingly close affair.

Speaking on the Bohnfire Podcast, UFC analyst Laura Sanko has given her views on the co-main event ahead of the UFC's return to the Etihad Arena. Speaking on the rubber match, Sanko said, "It's such a fascinating one to break down because their two fights were so wildly different in how they played out. Can Merab get even close to replicating what their first fight looked like? I don't think it will ever look like that again. But their second fight was relatively close. I think it was like, 'Wow, Petr Yan is doing so differently than before. ' You're like, 'It was a masterclass.' It was an incredible performance, and he was nearly perfect, but it was still a close fight."

The first fight saw utter domination from the Georgian. He landed an incredible 11 takedowns and attempted 49 on his way to a one-sided victory. With scores of 50-45, there was no doubt who won their first bout.