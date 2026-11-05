Undefeated Polish sensation Magdalena "The Powerpuff Girl" Czaban is stepping into the biggest fight of her young career.

Czaban, based in Krakow and training at CTRL+FIGHT, boasts a 5-0 MMA record with four finishes. She made her high-profile ONE Championship debut in August by defeating America's Natalie Salcedo via unanimous decision, adding to a career that already includes an amateur world title.

The 27-year-old faces Brazilian star Vick Souza in an atomweight MMA firefight at ONE Fight Night 49: Gabriel vs. Magomedov on Prime Video on Friday, November 6. North American fans can stream the show live with an Amazon Prime membership .

Czaban Knows She Must Win the Judges' Favor on November 6

Czaban has done her homework on Souza and does not downplay the Brazilian's experience edge. She understands how the contest could be scored and has a plan to beat Souza at her own game.

"She's really experienced, and I think that's a really big plus for her. She can lead the fight in the way that judges will score for her. So, I know I have to do the same to win the fight. But we will see who will do it better," Czaban said.

Souza's recent decision win over former strawweight title challenger Ayaka Miura showed her ability to control a fight and impress the judges against a dangerous opponent. Czaban's own unanimous decision over Salcedo in her ONE Championship debut proved she can do the same, and the matchup shapes up as a test between two fighters who know how to win rounds.

The Polish Fighter Promises a Second-Round Ending

Despite her respect for Souza, Czaban is not predicting a long night. She has put a round on the finish but is keeping the details to herself.

"I hope we will have a good time, and we will show people that we are one of the best in the world. I will say it will end in the second round, but I will not say how," she offered.

Souza, 29, from Phuket Fight Club and Ataque Duplo, holds a 10-3 MMA record with four ONE Championship wins and has won three of her last four outings. Czaban knows exactly what she is up against.

Czaban Dreams of a ONE World Champion from Poland

Beyond the immediate matchup, Czaban has an eye on the bigger picture. She sees victories as the path to title shots and wants to show that her skills are still rising.

"I know if I win the fights, it will lead me to the title shots. It doesn't have to be next year, but I just want to show everyone that I'm still developing and my skill is rising. We don't have a ONE Champion in Poland. If one day it will happen, that would be crazy," she said.

A win over Souza on November 6 would give Czaban two ONE Championship victories in just three months and a growing case for contention in the atomweight division. The prospect of becoming Poland's first ONE World Champion is a long-term goal, but the road starts in Bangkok on Friday.