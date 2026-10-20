Ian Machado Garry (pictured) has been working toward recalibrating and returning to his winning ways after his recent UFC welterweight title matchup.

Ian Machado Garry suffered a points defeat in his first UFC world title fight, but a prominent MMA trainer believes he could reenter the title mix.

Here in October, Makhachev's longtime trainer Javier Mendez -- of the AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) gym in San Jose, California -- has addressed Garry's chances of returning to the welterweight title picture.

The Irishman last competed in the headlining match of UFC 330 in August, wherein he lost a grueling unanimous decision verdict against UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev .

Javier Mendez outlines Ian Machado Garry's path back to the UFC welterweight title mix

During a recent conversation with Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie, Javier Mendez chimed in on Ian Machado Garry's aforementioned loss.

Hannoun indicated that we've witnessed that a few champions, such as ex-UFC welterweight kingpins Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, have faced losing streaks after their defeats in title fights.

When asked if he sees Garry returning to the 170-pound title mix, Mendez highlighted how the 28-year-old put on a strong showing even in his pair of MMA defeats, points losses against Shavkat Rakhmonov and Islam Makhachev. He stated:

"I believe if Ian (Machado Garry) keeps his mental strong and keeps doing what he's doing, he'll be back. 'Cause you saw with Shavkat (Rakhmonov), Ian came on strong. He came on strong. And with Islam, you saw how he finished, too."

Mendez, on his part, suggested that Garry's road to return to the title conversation ought to be paved with his mental fortitude. The longtime trainer further implied that the Dubliner has also displayed the ability to perform strongly in the latter phase of his fights, which, he apparently signaled, was a positive sign.

Javier Mendez on Ian Machado Garry's potential next UFC welterweight title fight

Javier Mendez has often signaled that former UFC lightweight titleholder and reigning UFC welterweight kingpin Islam Makhachev could be approaching the end of his MMA career. He's consistently maintained that Makhachev has cemented himself as one of the all-time greats in the sport.

Mendez believes that Makhachev could become the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) if he beats expected title challengers Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, and perhaps even Shavkat Rakhmonov.

On that note, he implied that by the time Ian Machado Garry works his way back to another shot at the UFC welterweight throne, Makhachev might be done and the Irish MMA stalwart would likely fight someone else for the title.

Mendez explained, "He (Ian Machado Garry) came on strong. So as long as he keeps that going, he understands he could be with the best of the best; I think his opportunity will come again. And who knows? Maybe it'll be against Islam. Maybe Islam would've went off, and did what he needed to do, and move on."

Intriguingly, Ariel Helwani has reported that Garry could fight again this year, possibly having a fight scheduled "in about a month." Well, "The Future" had recently called out the unbeaten Michael Morales to a showdown inside the Octagon.

Morales recently insinuated that his fight against Garry is unlikely to materialize and that he'd fight another opponent in January of 2027. The UFC has yet to reveal Garry and Morales's respective next fights.

Watch Javier Mendez discuss Ian Machado Garry's potential in the aftermath of his title fight setback below (*comments at the 5:44-minute mark of the video):